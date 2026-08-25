Susan Makula brings longtime rivals Nameere, Full Figure together

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo has welcomed an apparent reconciliation between longtime rivals Justine Nameere and presidential adviser Jennifer Nakangubi, popularly known as Full Figure, after the two visited his wife, Susan Makula.

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Nameere and Full Figure have been at loggerheads for years, trading accusations and personal attacks in public and on social media.

However, the two appeared together during a courtesy visit to Bujjingo and Makula following the arrival of the couple’s baby, Grace Beretta Bujjingo.

In a statement posted on X, Bujjingo thanked the two women for visiting Makula and the baby. He also praised their support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“Thank you my daughters Hon Minister Nameere Justine Nsubuga Mamito and Presidential Advisor Full Figure for paying us a courtesy visit to see Mama Susan and Baby Grace Beretta Bujjingo. Thank you both for being loyal fighters for the NRM party and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as well as Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba,” Bujjingo said.

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The House of Prayer Ministries International pastor then turned his attention to the longstanding feud between the two women and welcomed their coming together.

“I rebuke the devil and rumor mongers who had caused the rift between you two. May it always be well with you my daughters in Jesus’ Mighty Name. Mwami Nsubuga Papito byonna sonyiwa we are one family! God above all!” he said.

He concluded his message with the Luganda proverb: “Aboluganda bita….”