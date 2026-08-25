Police arrest woman linked to TikToker Jovia Namuwulya murder

Police have arrested Rose Turindamukama, a key suspect in murder of Jovia Namuwulya

Police have arrested Rose Turindamukama, a key suspect in murder of Jovia Namuwulya

Police have arrested Rose Turindamukama, the woman who was staying with TikToker Jovia Namuwulya before her murder in Bukoto.

Police have arrested Rose Turindamukama, the woman who was staying with 22-year-old TikToker Jovia Namuwulya before her murder last week.

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Turindamukama was tracked down and arrested by police detectives on Monday afternoon.

A video shared online showed detectives questioning her inside a house where she was reportedly found.

Reports indicate that after leaving the scene of Namuwulya’s murder, Turindamukama went to the home of a foreign national described as her boyfriend and hid there.

The man reportedly consulted his lawyers before contacting authorities, who later arrested her.

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During questioning, Turindamukama maintained that Namuwulya was killed by a man identified as Muhammad, whom the two women had allegedly met hours earlier.

Police had not issued an official statement on Turindamukama’s arrest by the time of publication.

Jovia Namuwulya with her roommate Rose Turindamukama

Namuwulya was found dead in a pool of blood inside her rented room in Mukalazi Zone, Bukoto I Parish, Nakawa Division, on August 20, 2026.

Police said she had been living with Turindamukama for about four months before the killing.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala earlier said detectives were treating Turindamukama as a person of interest after she could not be traced following the discovery of the body.

Namuwulya’s relatives raised the alarm after she stopped answering their calls.

The caretaker and the deceased’s sister later accessed the room after noticing bloodstains through a window.

Police said Namuwulya’s body was taken to the City Mortuary for a postmortem examination.