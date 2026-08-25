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China Town set to open new supermarket in Kampala

Retail supermarket China Town is set to open a new store in Kabalagala, Makindye Division, Kampala.

China Town Uganda lists three locations in Kampala and surrounding areas.

The retailer operates at Lugogo Mall, Akamwesi Mall and Freedom City Mall, and the one of Kabalagala will be the fourth.

It markets its business around affordability, satisfaction and quality.

The expansion gives the retailer access to customers in different parts of the city.

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Retail supermarket China Town is set to open a new store in Kabalagala, Makindye Division, Kampala.

The company is currently hiring employees ahead of the opening.

Known for importing fairly affordable products, China Town Uganda currently operates stores at Forest Mall in Lugogo, Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando and Freedom City Mall along Entebbe Road.

China Town entered the Ugandan market in September 2024 and replaced the former Game store at Lugogo.

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It quickly gained attention for its affordable Chinese products.

The Kabalagala outlet will become its fourth store in just two years of operation.