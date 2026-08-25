Gen Kainerugaba declares Rwabwogo’s PACEID illegal, members to be arrested

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said all members of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) involved in corruption will be arrested.

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PACEID is headed by Odrek Rwabwogo, a businessman and presidential adviser. Rwabwogo is also President Museveni’s son-in-law.

“We are going to arrest ALL the members of PACEID involved in corruption,” Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential advisor on Special Operations, wrote on X on August 25, 2026.

In another post, he declared the organisation illegal and announced an immediate crackdown on its members.

“PACEID is an illegal organisation. We shall start arresting its members immediately,” he wrote.

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Gen Kainerugaba later said that one person had already been arrested. He did not give details of the offences or circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The army chief also warned radio and television stations against hosting PACEID members.

“Radios and Tvs that allow members of the outlawed PACEID to talk will face severe consequences,” he wrote.

Gen Kainerugaba’s statements extended beyond PACEID. In another post, he issued a warning to people who question the ideology of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which he chairs.