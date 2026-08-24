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The other Ugandan president’s daughter who became a pastor

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:51 - 24 August 2026
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Before Patience Rwabwogo, another president’s daughter chose the pulpit
Princess Jane Mpologoma Nabanakulya, daughter of Uganda’s first president Sir Edward Muteesa II, chose pastoral ministry decades before President Museveni’s daughter Patience Rwabwogo became a bishop.
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The consecration of President Museveni’s daughter Patience Rwabwogo as bishop has revived interest in another Ugandan president’s daughter who chose Christian ministry over public life.

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Princess Jane Mpologoma Nabanakulya, a daughter of Uganda’s first president and Buganda king Sir Edward Muteesa II, is a pastor in the United Kingdom.

Nabanakulya serves at Manmin Church in London and has been associated with the church for years. Records in the United Kingdom also list her as a director of Manmin Church (Church for All Nations) Limited.

She was born in Sunga village, Buyaga county, in Bunyoro-Kitara. Her mother was Naome Nanyonga. She studied at Aga Khan Primary School in Kampala before joining Ngora Nursing School in eastern Uganda. She later pursued nursing studies in Greece and lived in Sweden before settling in Britain.

Nabanakulya moved to London in 2003. She lives there with her husband, David Segawa Mukasa. Accounts of the Buganda royal family identify her as a co-pastor at Manmin Church in Bethnal Green.

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Her story has gained fresh relevance after Rwabwogo, another daughter of a Ugandan president, reached a major milestone in Christian ministry.

Rwabwogo, a daughter of President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni, was consecrated Episcopal Bishop of Covenant Nations Church on August 23, 2026.

The ceremony at Covenant Hill in Maya marked 20 years since the church she founded began its ministry. President Museveni and the First Lady attended the event.

The two women come from different generations and presidential families. Their paths, however, offer a rare connection: daughters born into two of Uganda’s most prominent families who chose the pulpit.

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