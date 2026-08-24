Case Hospital breaks silence on Hillside Schools principal’s death

Case Hospital has confirmed Dr Henry Stanley Okia died at the facility but says details about his treatment remain confidential.

Case Hospital confirmed Okia died at the facility on August 20, 2026.

The hospital declined to disclose his treatment or cause of death.

Okia’s family has received a full medical report.

Conflicting reports have linked his death to heart problems and a possible medical procedure.

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Case Hospital has confirmed that longtime Hillside Schools Naalya principal Dr Henry Stanley Okia died at the facility on August 20, 2026, but declined to disclose details about his treatment or cause of death.

In a statement dated August 23, the hospital said Okia had been its patient and expressed condolences to his family, friends and the wider community.

The hospital said patient confidentiality prevented it from discussing his medical condition or treatment in public.

It added that doctors had given Okia’s family a full medical report.

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The clarification follows conflicting accounts about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Some reports said Okia had gone for a medical check-up after experiencing heart-related problems and collapsed shortly after reaching the hospital.

Hillside Schools administrator Shamsidin Semugenyi told Daily Monitor that Okia had appeared healthy during the school’s Cultural Day on August 15.

Semugenyi said he later learnt that Okia had been due for a medical examination over heart concerns.

He said Okia collapsed after doctors examined him and asked him to wait.

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Other reports suggested that Okia died after a heart operation.

New Vision reported that he died at Case Hospital shortly after undergoing a heart procedure.

However, Case Hospital did not confirm whether Okia underwent an operation or what medical condition led to his death.

The hospital said its medical team provided him with dedicated care from the time of admission.

It also said it would continue to respect the family’s privacy.

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Okia had spent more than four decades in Uganda’s education sector and had become one of the best-known school administrators in the country.