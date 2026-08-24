Ugandan students get 35 scholarship slots for UK universities

The Ministry of Education has announced 35 UK Commonwealth scholarships for Ugandans pursuing Master’s and PhD studies in the 2027/2028 academic year.

The scholarships include 20 Master’s and 15 PhD places.

The opportunities cover health, agriculture, engineering, science, technology and other fields.

Master’s applicants need at least a 3.60 CGPA and two years of work experience. Applications close on September 17, 2026, at 5pm.

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The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced 35 scholarships for Ugandans seeking Master’s and PhD studies in the United Kingdom for the 2027/2028 academic year.

The opportunities fall under the UK Commonwealth Scholarships programme and cover health, agriculture, engineering, natural sciences, computer science, sports and other specialised fields.

The government has allocated 15 scholarships for PhD studies and 20 for Master’s programmes.

For PhD applicants, four places are available in health sciences, covering neurology, dermatology, oncology and paediatrics. Agricultural sciences have three places in agricultural extension, agronomics, soil science and animal sciences.

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Engineering has four slots in mechanical, architecture, electrical and water engineering. Natural sciences have three places covering physics, biology, chemistry and environmental sciences, while sports sciences has one.

PhD applicants must hold a relevant Master’s degree from a recognised institution. They must also have a research supervisor at a recognised UK university.

At Master’s level, health sciences have four places in cardiology, neurology, gynaecology, pathology, psychiatry and paediatrics.

Agriculture has four slots, while engineering has five. Another four places are available in computer science fields, including cybersecurity, computer forensics, software engineering and artificial intelligence. Three scholarships cover international relations, public policy and climate change.

Master’s applicants must hold a relevant undergraduate degree with a minimum CGPA of 3.60. They also need at least two years of work experience.

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Applicants who studied outside Uganda must have their qualifications equated by the National Council for Higher Education.

The ministry has set September 17, 2026, at 5pm as the application deadline.

Candidates can submit their applications by email or deliver them to the Admissions, Scholarships and Students Affairs office at Legacy Towers on Kyadondo Road in Kampala.

Applications must include academic documents, a passport photograph and personal and contact details.