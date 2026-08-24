Police recover CCTV footage in Bunga child stabbing case

Police have collected CCTV footage and say the suspect will face court after investigations

Police have collected CCTV footage and say the suspect will face court after investigations

Police say the suspect blamed the attack on longstanding domestic violence.

Her husband confirmed that there had been domestic violence between the couple.

Two children died, two have been discharged and one remains in hospital.

Police have collected CCTV footage and say the suspect will face court after investigations.

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Mother in child stabbing case blames domestic violence as police probe continues

Police have said the woman accused of stabbing her five children in Kampala has blamed the attack on longstanding domestic violence in her marriage.

In an update issued on August 24, 2026, police said investigators interviewed the suspect on August 22 and recorded a detailed statement from her.

She allegedly told detectives that the incident followed repeated domestic violence between her and her husband.

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Police also interviewed the husband. He confirmed that there had been domestic violence between the couple, according to the statement.

The case involves murder, attempted murder and arson following an attack at Kalungu Bunga in Ggaba parish, Makindye division.

Police accuse the mother of stabbing her five children, killing two and injuring three. She then allegedly stabbed herself in an apparent attempt to take her own life.

Investigators returned to the scene on August 21 and collected CCTV footage from cameras in the surrounding area. Police hope the recordings will provide more leads.

Detectives have also taken statements from neighbours and first responders who reached the scene after the attack.

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The two children who died were identified as Khadija Daisy Traore, 14, and Danita Mariam Traore.

Police said their bodies were handed to their father after postmortem examinations. They were buried at Kololo Muslim Cemetery on August 21.

Two other children, aged 13 and 10, were discharged from Mulago hospital on August 22.

A third child remains admitted at Mulago hospital in stable condition.

The suspect also remains in hospital. Police said her condition was stable and improving.

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