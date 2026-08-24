NIRA flags fake websites offering express National ID services
The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has warned Ugandans against two websites posing as platforms for fast national ID and certificate services.
NIRA on August 24, 2026 identified the websites as niraexpress.com and nira-express-services.org.
“These websites are not associated with us. These are SCAMMING websites. These are fraudsters,” NIRA said in a post on X.
Screenshots shared by the authority show that the websites use NIRA-related names, branding and information to appear legitimate.
One of the sites describes itself as “NIRA Express Order System” and claims to offer quick and convenient services. It displays a Kampala address, telephone number and an option for users to place orders.
These websites are not associated with us.— NIRA (@NIRA_Ug) August 24, 2026
These are SCAMMING websites
These are fraudsters pic.twitter.com/7zM3Fkq69m
The second claims to provide fast and secure services for processing identification documents and certificates. It also falsely claims that its services are regulated by NIRA Uganda.
NIRA branded screenshots of both websites with warnings such as “FAKE”, “SCAM” and “FRAUD”.
The warning comes as NIRA handles a nationwide exercise to register and renew national identification cards.
The authority has increasingly moved some services online and through mobile platforms. This creates room for fraudsters to imitate official services and target people seeking faster access to documents.
NIRA's warning means applicants should avoid giving personal information or making payments through the two websites.
National identification registration involves sensitive personal information, making fake platforms a potential risk to both applicants' money and personal data.