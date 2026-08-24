Uganda Airlines unveils expansion plans to Gen Kainerugaba

Uganda Airlines has presented Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba with plans to expand its routes, introduce domestic flights and bring more services in-house to cut costs.

Uganda Airlines executives met Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Entebbe.

The airline plans more routes to Asia, Europe, the Middle East and African destinations.

Management also wants to introduce domestic flights and handle more maintenance and ground services internally.

Kainerugaba pledged support for the airline's growth plans.

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Uganda Airlines executives have briefed Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on plans to expand the national carrier and cut operating costs.

The team, led by acting chief executive officer Girma Wake, met Kainerugaba at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

Other officials included chief finance officer Allan Joel Kyeyune, acting human resource and administration manager Anne Apio and acting chief commercial officer Shakila Lamar Rahim.

The meeting comes as Uganda Airlines undergoes changes aimed at strengthening its management, improving operations and supporting long-term growth.

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The executives presented plans to make better use of the airline's current fleet and open more international routes from Entebbe.

The carrier is targeting destinations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, as well as more regional routes across Africa. It also plans to introduce domestic flights to serve travellers within Uganda.

Management said the airline wants to reduce costs by handling more aircraft maintenance and ground services itself.

It also plans to train more Ugandans for aviation jobs as it builds its internal technical capacity.

The executives said government and industry support would remain important as the airline pursues its expansion programme.

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