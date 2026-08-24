Abi secures immunity as Cassi’s Big Brother Naija journey ends

Cassi has been evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 11 as Abi becomes the season’s first female Most Influential Player of the Week and secures immunity.

Cassi became the latest housemate to leave the show;

Abi became the first female Most Influential Player of the Week this season;

Yusuf admitted being intimate with Bells;

Barry explained why he shared the loft with Goddessa.

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Cassi has become the latest housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house, while Abi made history as the first female contestant this season to emerge Most Influential Player of the Week.

Cassi’s eviction was announced during Sunday night’s live show. He later joined host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage to reflect on his time in the house.

He admitted that it took him some time to settle into the competition and adjust to the pace of life in Biggie’s house.

Abi had a better night. She emerged Most Influential Player of the Week, becoming the first woman to win the title this season.

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The achievement handed her immunity from the next eviction. She also received a smartwatch.

The live show also exposed details about some of the relationships that have developed in the house.

Yusuf admitted that he and Bells had been intimate after previously denying the claims to other housemates.

The confession came after Ebuka questioned the pair during the live show and pushed them to address speculation surrounding their relationship.

Barry also explained why he chose to share the loft with Goddessa despite knowing about her relationship with Araga.

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He said he wanted to understand Goddessa’s position and what she was thinking.

Cassi’s exit reduces the number of contestants still chasing the Season 11 prize, while Abi enters the new week protected from eviction.

The latest developments also leave several relationships under fresh scrutiny as alliances and personal connections continue to shape the competition.