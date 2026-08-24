Ugandan organization using the law to defend women's rights to health backed by Melinda French Gates' health initiative

CEHURD’s selection as an Action for Women’s Health awardee places it among a distinguished global cohort of organizations advancing women’s health.

The Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), a Ugandan human rights organization using litigation and legal advocacy to advance women’s reproductive health and rights, has been named an awardee of Action for Women's Health, a landmark global women’s health initiative launched by Pivotal, a group of organizations founded by philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

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In 2024, Pivotal, in partnership with Lever for Change, launched Action for Women’s Health: a $250 million global open call to support organizations working to improve women's mental and physical health around the world.

The call drew applications from thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries. In November 2025, CEHURD was one of just over 80 organizations selected worldwide to receive this recognition.

The recognition comes as Melinda French Gates announced an additional $215 million in global funding for women’s health in June 2026, bringing her total commitment to women's health to more than $600 million in just the last two years.

CEHURD’s selection as an Action for Women’s Health awardee places it among a distinguished global cohort of organizations advancing women’s health.

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For French Gates, supporting organizations like CEHURD reflects a deliberate commitment to African-led innovation in women's health.

CEHURD lawyers filed an appeal to the Strategic case on termination of pregnancy

“So many women and girls can’t live healthy lives because they can’t get quality care,” she said. “Organizations like CEHURD deeply understand the barriers to good health in their communities and how to address them. CEHURD’s work is not only changing lives across Uganda, it is showing the world what’s possible when we invest in local leaders close to the problems we’re all hoping to solve.”

Despite a 44 percent decline over the past decade, Uganda's maternal mortality ratio remains one of the highest in the world, with access to quality reproductive and maternal health care far from guaranteed. CEHURD litigates for women's reproductive rights and holds health systems accountable.

The organization also provides legal literacy to women facing barriers to accessing essential health care and supports those facing health rights violations. This work has informed national law, shaped policy frameworks, driven service improvement, and helped women and girls across Uganda access justice.

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Working in close collaboration with the Uganda Ministry of Health and other government sectors, CEHURD ensures that systemic change reaches the communities that need it most. Under the leadership of Executive Director Fatia Kiyange, CEHURD has become one of East Africa's most influential voices at the intersection of women's health and human rights.

For Kiyange, the recognition marks a significant milestone for the organization and the communities it serves.

"This recognition through Melinda French Gates' Action for Women's Health initiative is a powerful affirmation that the fight for women's health cannot be separated from the fight for women's rights. At CEHURD, we have always believed that access to quality health care is a fundamental human right, not a privilege. This platform gives us a greater opportunity to hold systems accountable and ensure that no woman is left behind."

CEHURD's recognition through the Action for Women's Health initiative is a testament to the power of African-led innovation in women's health, and to the growing global conversation about the solutions being built on the continent.

For more information about CEHURD, visit www.cehurd.org.

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