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What makes boxer Edwin Pelf tick

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:47 - 25 August 2026
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Boxing training vlogs and day-in-the-life boxing videos offer an inside look at gym grinds, fight camps, and sparring sessions.

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In doing so, vloggers like professional fighters take you behind the scenes of their daily training routines, meal preps, and recovery work.

In so doing, vloggers also demonstrate technique & training breakdowns such as professional  training styles, conditioning secrets, and common mistakes to avoid when working out.

Edwin Pelf is a boxer and Content Creator from Uganda. He vlogs boxing. We sat down with him to discover his secret to a successful boxing vlog and who actually watches his much-watched vlog.

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What does it take to create boxing content in Uganda?

It really takes passion for the sport, consistency, creativity, and a will to support because Boxing community in Uganda is really doing badly financially especially boxers themselves.

As an Ugandan boxing content creator, I aim to showcase the fighters, the stories, and the energy behind the sport.

How commercially viable is it?

Uganda boxing content is a growing business which still has low financial progress but through our platform we create awareness for boxing opportunities for brand partnerships, sponsorships and collaborations with other boxing events

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What do you hope to achieve?

My goal is to grow Uganda’s boxing community and give fighters more visibility, and build a strong platform that connects African boxers with fans all over the world

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