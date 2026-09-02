How to order Starlink internet in Uganda, what it will cost

Ugandans can order Starlink online, with monthly residential plans starting at Shs203,704 and equipment costs starting at about Shs1.86 million.

Orders are available through Starlink’s official Uganda website.

Residential subscriptions start at Shs203,704 per month.

Equipment and mandatory charges start at about Shs1.86 million.

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Customers risk activation problems when buying unofficial imported kits.

Ugandans can now order Starlink internet by visiting the company’s official website, entering their location and choosing a service plan and equipment kit.

The satellite internet provider opened commercial orders on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. It directed households, businesses and organisations to starlink.com/uganda⁠.

Customers must first enter their address to confirm service availability. They can then choose a monthly package and either the Mini or Standard hardware kit.

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Payment requires a Visa, Mastercard or another accepted international debit card. Starlink then delivers the equipment to the address provided during checkout. The company estimates delivery within three to seven working days.

The Residential Lite package costs Shs203,704 per month. Starlink markets it to ordinary households and promises unlimited data with download speeds of up to 100Mbps.

The Standard residential package costs Shs285,185 per month. It targets homes with many devices and users who stream videos or download large files. Starlink advertises speeds of between 200Mbps and more than 400Mbps, although performance can vary with location, congestion and weather.

Mobile and roaming packages start at about $55 per month. Some plans cost about $85. These target travellers, safari operators and field teams that need internet in different locations.

Monthly subscriptions do not cover equipment, delivery and regulatory charges.

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The Mini kit has a base price of Shs1,306,741. Buyers must also pay a Shs437,036 Uganda Communications Commission regulatory charge and Shs115,741 for delivery. This places the total initial cost at Shs1,859,518.

The Standard kit costs Shs1,743,778 before the same regulatory and delivery charges. A buyer will spend about Shs2,296,555 in total.

High-performance equipment for businesses costs more than Shs9 million. Starlink provides the final price through a separate quotation.

Each kit includes a satellite dish, router, power cables and mounting base. Optional equipment includes a Mini wall mount and mesh router at Shs231,481 each. A Mini pivot mount costs Shs289,333.

Mini targets travellers and remote businesses

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Starlink has also introduced its portable Mini terminal. The device is about the size of a laptop and weighs less than 1.5 kilogrammes. Its Wi-Fi router sits inside the dish.

Users can power it through a vehicle connection, a compatible USB-C power bank or portable solar equipment. This makes it suitable for safari vehicles, research teams, lodges, farms and emergency crews working outside the electricity grid.

Starlink says the Mini can provide download speeds exceeding 300Mbps under suitable conditions. It could serve areas such as Kidepo Valley, Bwindi, the Rwenzori region and parts of Murchison Falls where mobile coverage remains weak or unavailable.

Customers can install the equipment without hiring a technician. The Starlink mobile application helps them identify obstructions and find a position with a clear view of the sky.

After mounting the dish, the user connects it to power and the router. The terminal then searches for the satellite network. This can take between 10 and 15 minutes.

Customers who need roof mounting, extra cabling or integration with existing networks can hire independent technicians. However, Starlink handles orders, payments, account changes and technical support through its website and mobile application.

Buyers warned against unofficial kits

Several traders listed Starlink equipment on local online marketplaces after the launch. Standard Gen 3 kits on Jiji Uganda carried prices ranging from Shs2.7 million to Shs4.3 million.

These prices exceed those on Starlink’s official portal.

Customers who buy imported or second-hand kits also risk receiving equipment linked to accounts in other countries. Regional restrictions, billing differences and transfer locks could prevent activation.

Ordering from the official portal gives buyers equipment registered for use in Uganda and linked to their accounts. It also provides access to the manufacturer’s warranty.

Starlink enters a market dominated by fibre and mobile services from companies such as MTN, Airtel and Roke Telkom.

Its Residential Lite package competes with unlimited fibre plans that cost between Shs200,000 and Shs350,000 per month. Mobile internet packages can cost between Shs150,000 and Shs300,000, but many have data limits or reduce speeds after customers exhaust a set volume.

Fibre remains cheaper to install and can offer lower latency in Kampala and other towns. Starlink’s advantage lies in places where fibre does not reach and mobile networks remain unreliable.