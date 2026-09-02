V&A Sherry brand manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere surprised Jazmine by singing part of her song Cherie before confirming the deal.

V&A Sherry brand manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere surprised Jazmine by singing part of her song Cherie before confirming the deal.

Lydia Jazmine secures new partnership days to The One and Only Concert

Lydia Jazmine has partnered with V&A Sherry ahead of her September 4 concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Lydia Jazmine has secured a V&A Sherry partnership ahead of The One and Only Concert.

The partnership was announced during rehearsals in Makindye on September 2, 2026.

Jazmine will perform at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 4.

Ordinary tickets start at Shs20,000, while a table for eight costs Shs3 million.

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Singer Lydia Jazmine has secured a partnership with V&A Sherry ahead of her The One and Only Concert, scheduled for September 4, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The partnership was announced on September 2 during rehearsals at Eno Beats Studio in Makindye.

V&A Sherry brand manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere surprised Jazmine by singing part of her song Cherie before confirming the deal.

Tumwizere said the partnership reflects the brand’s support for Ugandan talent and women in entertainment.

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“As V&A Sherry, we stand for supporting Ugandan talent, and we are also a sorority built on empowering one another, which is why partnering with Lydia Jazmine was a no-brainer,” he said.

“We are proud to stand with Lydia as she continues her musical journey and to connect with her growing fan base.”

The partnership adds to the brand’s involvement in events including Miss Uganda, Miss Universe Uganda, the Unite for Women Concert and Geosteady’s concert.

Jazmine has spent more than a decade in Uganda’s music industry and has built a catalogue of songs that includes You and Me, Masuuka, Kapeesa and Same Way.

She is expected to perform some of her best-known songs during Friday’s concert.

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“I am so grateful to the V&A team for supporting me on this. Fans should come ready to be entertained and to have a great time with me,” Jazmine said.

The One and Only will be Jazmine’s second major concert.

V&A Sherry will also operate a dedicated bar at the venue during the show.

Early bird ordinary tickets cost Shs20,000 through MTN MoMo and Shs30,000 at the gate.