Mr Lee’s baby mama Agnes Kirabo wins top NRM position

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Mr Lee’s partner Agnes Kirabo has revived her political career by winning the NRM ticket for National Women’s Council vice-chairperson.

Agnes Kirabo won the NRM ticket for National Women’s Council vice-chairperson.

Kirabo is the mother of B2C singer Mr Lee’s son.

She lost the Luwero District Woman MP race in the 2026 general election.

Agnes Kirabo previously served as the National Female Youth MP for Central Region.

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Agnes Kirabo, the mother of B2C singer Mr Lee’s son, has won the NRM ticket for vice-chairperson of the National Women’s Council.

Kirabo secured the position during the party primaries held on September 2, 2026. The result marks her return to elective politics after she lost the Luwero District Woman MP race in the 2026 general election.

Mr Lee, whose real name is Richard Mugisha, had backed Kirabo during her earlier parliamentary bid. The couple has a son, Lennon Hank.

Kirabo previously represented the Central Region as National Female Youth MP. The position carries a single five-year term.

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In July 2025, she won the NRM primaries for Luwero District Woman MP. Mr Lee celebrated her victory at the time.

“Congratulations mama Lennon Hank… all the best onto the next platform,” he wrote on social media.

Kirabo later lost the parliamentary seat in the general election but remained active in NRM politics.

She will now carry the NRM flag in the National Women’s Council elections.

The party also elected Ann Lujumba Ruyondo as its flag bearer for chairperson. Hope Natukunda secured the ticket for secretary for finance, while Shakila Among Mwenyi won the publicity secretary position.

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