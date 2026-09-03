Content creators put on notice as Tooro tightens King Oyo funeral coverage

Tooro Kingdom has tightened media coordination for King Oyo's funeral and warned content creators to respect royal family privacy amid concern over insensitive coverage.

Content creators: Tooro Kingdom has warned content creators against insensitive coverage of King Oyo's funeral.

Royal family privacy: Journalists, photographers and creators must respect the privacy of the royal family and mourners.

Media control: Uganda Media Centre will coordinate accreditation, live coverage, photography and official footage.

King Oyo burial: The king's body returns on September 4 ahead of burial in Fort Portal on September 12.

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Tooro Kingdom has warned content creators, journalists and photographers against insensitive coverage of the funeral of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, following public concern over the handling of private moments during the mourning period.

The kingdom has appointed the Uganda Media Centre (UMC) to control and coordinate official media coverage from the arrival of the king's body on September 4, 2026, until his burial in Fort Portal on September 12.

The move comes as social media users question how content creators have covered the king's death and mourning activities. Some have faced criticism for filming and sharing private moments involving mourners and members of the royal family.

The debate has also raised wider questions about the limits of content creation during funerals and other sensitive occasions, where the rush for views can clash with privacy and cultural expectations.

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In a statement dated September 3, Tooro Kingdom asked media houses, journalists, photographers and content creators to respect the privacy of the royal family and people closest to the late king.

"The Kingdom therefore calls upon all media houses, journalists, photographers and content creators covering the funeral proceedings to work within the established media coordination arrangements and to respect the privacy of the Royal Family and those closest to His Majesty as they mourn," the statement reads.

The warning suggests that access to the remaining funeral activities will come under tighter coordination as thousands of mourners and extensive media coverage are expected.

Media Centre takes control

Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire said UMC will coordinate live broadcasts, photography and video production.

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It will also handle accreditation and coordinate Ugandan and international media. The centre will distribute official photographs and footage from the ceremonies.

Tooro said the arrangement aims to protect the dignity of the king's final journey while allowing the public to follow the funeral.

"Given the national, regional and international significance of this solemn occasion, Tooro Kingdom is committed to ensuring that His Majesty's final journey is documented and shared with the dignity, respect and order befitting a King," the kingdom said.

The kingdom will issue further details on accreditation, access and the official burial programme in coordination with UMC.

King Oyo's body is expected at Entebbe International Airport on September 4. Funeral activities will continue until his burial in Fort Portal on September 12.

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