Muhoozi provides food for King Oyo funeral; government imports executive vehicles for body transport

Minister of the Presidency Milly Babalanda detailed the government's support for King Oyo's funeral, including food from Gen Muhoozi, executive funeral vehicles shipped in from Nairobi, and full repatriation coverage.

The government has outlined the support it is providing for the funeral of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV ahead of the return of his body on Friday, September 4.

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The Government has taken over costs ranging from the late king’s medical bills, repatriation of his body, and the funeral arrangements in Kampala and Fort Portal.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda revealed that different government offices had chimed in to ensure a decent send off.

These she said included financial support from the Office of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs had provided food for mourners.

“We are grateful that the office of the CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has provided food for mourners at Buziga and Karuzika since the news broke,” she said.

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The CDF according to Bababanda, had also directed the UPDF’s Engineering Brigade to undertake extensive renovation works at the king’s burial site in Kabarole

Babalanda said the government had also shipped in executive vehicles from Nairobi to transport the body to Karuziika and later to the Karambi Royal Tombs.

Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda

Earlier on Monday, the Cabinet discussed King Oyo’s death during a meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday.

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Cabinet members delivered lengthy tributes to the monarch before directing the Prime Minister to coordinate the funeral.

The government wants to give King Oyo a colourful and befitting send-off that reflects Uganda’s national character.

Babalanda said the state would manage activities and provide logistical support at five venues.

These include Entebbe International Airport, Karuziika Royal Palace, the Buziga royal residence, the Karambi Royal Tombs and St John’s Cathedral. The burial service will take place at the cathedral.

Feneral arrangements for King Oyo Nyimba are underway

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The government has provided executive tents, chairs, mobile toilets, cleaning teams and public address systems.

It has also funded the funeral services provided by A-Plus. These include the reception of the body at Entebbe and its transportation throughout the funeral programme.

The state will cover the casket, wreaths and grave-digging expenses. It will also build and complete a marble structure over the King’s tomb.

Security, pallbearers, a military band and the gun salute have also been included in the government’s arrangements.

Babalanda said delegations from royal families in Uganda and other African countries were expected to attend the burial.

She added that the government had paid for the repatriation of the King’s body and his medical treatment abroad.

“The government has met the cost of repatriation of the body and the medical bills. These have already been paid by the President through State House,” Babalanda said.