King Oyo's body arrives on Thursday,  President Museveni to personally receive it at Airport

The body of Toro King Oyo Nyimba arrives in Uganda on Thursday. Subjects will have have a chance to see it during a carriage ride from Kyegegwa to Fort Portal

The body of King of Toro Oyo Nyimba, Kabamba Iguru IV , is expected back the country on Thursday this week, the government of Uganda has confirmed

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Yunus Kakande, the deputy chair of the King Oyo funeral committee put in place by the government, addressed the press on Monday, detailing the latest tentative funeral arrangements.

The body, according to Kakande, will arrive on Thursday at around 10am from Nairobi if nothing changes

“The president will receive the body in person and pay his tributes to the King before the royal family and the people of Toro,” he said.

“The body will then be airlifted by helicopter and taken to Kyegegwa where the kingdom of Toro begins. From there it will be placed in a carriage and ridden all along the way, with subjects having a glance at the body up to Fort Portal.”

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