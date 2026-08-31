Advertisement

King Oyo's body arrives on Thursday,  President Museveni to personally receive it at Airport

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 19:19 - 31 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Feneral arrangements for King Oyo Nyimba are underway
The body of Toro King Oyo Nyimba arrives in Uganda on Thursday. Subjects will have have a chance to see it during a carriage ride from Kyegegwa to Fort Portal
Advertisement

The body of King of Toro Oyo Nyimba, Kabamba Iguru IV , is expected back the country on Thursday this week, the government of Uganda has confirmed 

Advertisement

Yunus Kakande, the deputy chair of the King Oyo funeral committee put in place by the government, addressed the press on Monday, detailing the latest tentative funeral arrangements.

The body, according to Kakande,  will arrive on Thursday at around 10am from Nairobi if nothing changes 

“The president will receive the body in person and pay his tributes to the King before the royal family and the people of Toro,” he said.

“The body will then be airlifted by helicopter and taken to Kyegegwa where the kingdom of Toro begins. From there it will be placed in a carriage and ridden all along the way, with subjects having a glance at the body up to Fort Portal.

Advertisement

Once in the city, the body will be taken to the Karuzika Palace where it will spend the 9 days of mourning. After that he will be laid to rest in his ancestral burial ground

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Gen Kainerugaba rejects bar time limits, says Ugandans can party until morning
News
31.08.2026
Gen Kainerugaba rejects bar time limits, says Ugandans can party until morning
Gen Kainerugaba’s question to Rwanda spokesperson
News
31.08.2026
Gen Kainerugaba’s question to Rwanda spokesperson
King Oyo's body arrives on Thursday,  President Museveni to personally receive it at Airport
News
31.08.2026
King Oyo's body arrives on Thursday,  President Museveni to personally receive it at Airport
Gen Kainerugaba reinstates Gaza mission as Minister Adonia Ayebare holds US talks
News
31.08.2026
Gen Kainerugaba reinstates Gaza mission as Minister Adonia Ayebare holds US talks
Got Shs500? Airtel Money, NSSF want you saving for your future
News
31.08.2026
Got Shs500? Airtel Money, NSSF want you saving for your future
E-Bus Xpress offers free rides in Kampala: See routes, future prices
News
31.08.2026
E-Bus Xpress offers free rides in Kampala: See routes, future prices