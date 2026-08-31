Gen Kainerugaba reinstates Gaza mission as Minister Adonia Ayebare holds US talks

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reinstated Uganda’s planned military mission in Gaza following talks with Foreign Affairs minister Adonia Ayebare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gen Muhoozi announced the decision on Monday, August 31, 2026. He said Ayebare was in the United States for talks with Uganda’s partners.

“After talking to Honourable Adonia Ayebare, our Foreign Minister, we have reinstated our Gaza mission,” Muhoozi posted on X.

“Hon. Adonia is in the USA right now meeting our many friends. We are happy to contribute to peace in Gaza.”

The announcement marks another turn in Uganda’s proposed contribution to the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gen Muhoozi had said Uganda accepted the mission because other countries were reluctant to deploy. He later set conditions for sending UPDF soldiers. These included recognition from his former military college at Fort Leavenworth in the United States and an apology from US Senator Jim Risch.

Parliament approved the possible deployment on August 6, 2026. Defence minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka said US President Donald Trump had asked President Yoweri Museveni to contribute soldiers.

The force forms part of a US-backed plan to support security, civilian policing and humanitarian work in Gaza. It would also support a transitional Palestinian administration.

The United Nations Security Council authorised the force under Resolution 2803, adopted in November 2025. The resolution also endorsed a plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and administration.

Uganda could contribute about 1,200 soldiers, according to reports. The troops may deploy in October and help secure Rafah in southern Gaza. However, officials have not announced a final deployment date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ugandan military officials also visited Israel in August to discuss the mission. Uganda is finalising its role as the wider force takes shape. Reports show that preparations remain under way.