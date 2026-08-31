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Red Bull Dance Your Style Uganda final set for September 5

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:42 - 31 August 2026
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Red Bull Dance Your Style
Uganda's top freestyle dancers head to Motiv in Kampala for the Red Bull Dance Your Style national final on Sept 5. Free entry with audience voting.
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Uganda’s leading freestyle dancers will battle for the Red Bull Dance Your Style national title on September 5, 2026, at Motiv in Kampala.

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The event will admit the public free of charge. It will feature one-on-one battles across different dance styles, with the audience choosing the winner of each round.

Unlike traditional dance competitions, Red Bull Dance Your Style does not use a panel of judges. The dancers must respond to unexpected music and win over the crowd through skill, creativity and personality.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

The national final follows a series of activities aimed at Uganda’s young creative community.

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Red Bull held campus activations at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School. The sessions allowed students and dance lovers to explore freestyle dance and connect with other creatives.

The Kampala qualifiers took place at Somewhere Else on August 28, 2026. Dancers competed for places in the national final.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

On August 29, dancer Verb led a workshop to help participants improve their skills and exchange ideas.

The finalists will now meet at Motiv for the last stage of the competition. The crowd will decide who advances from each battle and who claims the national title.

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Organisers said the competition treats dance as a form of individuality, confidence and self-expression. It gives established and emerging dancers a platform to present their styles and connect with audiences.

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