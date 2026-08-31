Dubai businessman loses Shs15bn in fake gold scam involving police officers

Four officers allegedly abandoned their duty stations to guard suspects at an illegal gold refinery.

Four officers allegedly abandoned their duty stations to guard suspects at an illegal gold refinery.

Four police officers face dismissal or discharge and criminal prosecution after investigators linked them to a fake gold syndicate accused of defrauding a Dubai businessman of $4 million.

$4m fake gold fraud: A Dubai businessman allegedly lost $4 million to suspects operating through Real Sunnex Ltd.

Police officers implicated: Four officers allegedly abandoned their duty stations to guard suspects at an illegal gold refinery.

16 suspects arrested: Security teams arrested 16 people and recovered suspected fake gold, documents and eight vehicles.

Dismissal and prosecution: Two officers were recommended for dismissal and two for discharge, while all four also face criminal prosecution.

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Four police officers face dismissal or discharge from the force after investigations linked them to a fake gold syndicate accused of defrauding a Dubai businessman of $4 million (about Shs15 billion).

Police said the officers abandoned their official duties and deployed themselves to guard suspects at an illegal gold refinery where the alleged fraud took place.

The officers are PC Ayubu Kulutu, PC Razak Emorut, PC Benon Waiswa and PC Siraj Waiswa.

According to police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke, the case dates back to July 2025 when the businessman reported that Moses Asiimwe and his alleged accomplices had obtained $4 million from him through a fake gold deal.

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The suspects allegedly operated under Real Sunnex Ltd.

Police later established that the group was preparing to obtain another $4 million from the businessman using a similar scheme.

Security teams then set a trap and arrested 16 suspects, including Asiimwe.

Others arrested were Rogers Mibenge, Edward Kiwanuka, Geofrey Kajubi, Thiery Songole, Bright Ajambo, Glody Mata Mayuku, Soleina Nakahosa, William Masaba, Joseph Walusimbi, Anitah Ampurire, Patrick Amani, Christian Mugoya, Dicken Kagarura, Grace Leta and Taboma Mbasa.

Security personnel also recovered suspected fake gold, documents and eight vehicles believed to have supported the operation.

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Investigators later established that four police officers had left their assigned duty stations without authorisation and deployed themselves at the illegal refinery.

Police accused the officers of providing security to the suspected fraudsters instead of carrying out their official duties.

The Police Disciplinary Court tried and convicted the four officers on August 29, 2026.

The court recommended the dismissal of Kulutu and Benon Waiswa. It recommended the discharge of Siraj Waiswa and Emorut.

Rusoke said the four officers also face criminal prosecution alongside 12 other suspects arrested during the operation.

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Police are still investigating the wider syndicate and tracing the money allegedly lost in the scheme.

“We reassure the public of our unwavering commitment to fighting any form of misconduct within our ranks,” Rusoke said.