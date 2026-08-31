Billy Kavuma founded Streamers Community to create a network for streamers and digital creators

Billy Kavuma founded Streamers Community to create a network for streamers and digital creators

How Billy Kavuma is building a community for Uganda’s streamers

Billy Kavuma’s Streamers Community is seeking to bring Ugandan digital creators together while promoting collaboration, responsibility and sustainable careers in the growing creator economy.

Billy Kavuma founded Streamers Community to create a network for streamers and digital creators.

The initiative encourages creators to look beyond followers and views and consider the wider influence of their platforms.

Uganda’s creator economy is expanding as young people use TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and livestreaming platforms to build audiences and careers.

Streamers Community also seeks to promote collaboration, professional development and responsible digital influence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uganda’s online entertainment industry is changing as livestreamers and content creators build audiences outside traditional media.

At the centre of that shift is Billy Kavuma, founder of Streamers Community, an initiative that seeks to bring digital creators together and encourage them to think beyond views, likes and followers.

The community reflects the growing influence of livestreaming in Uganda. Streaming has moved beyond entertainment and is becoming a tool for communication, networking and community building.

Creators can now interact with audiences in real time, discuss social issues, promote emerging talent and connect people with shared interests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That direct interaction separates streaming from traditional broadcasting.

Television and radio usually place presenters between audiences and content. Livestreaming allows viewers to comment, ask questions and influence conversations as they happen.

But that influence also carries responsibility.

Kavuma’s Streamers Community seeks to create a network where creators can learn from one another, collaborate and understand the wider impact of their platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is particularly important in Uganda, where many young creators enter the industry without formal training in broadcasting, production, audience management or digital business.

Many learn through trial and error.

A community can give them access to other creators, shared knowledge and opportunities that may be difficult to find while working alone.

Kavuma has pushed the idea that streaming should not be viewed only as a path to online popularity.

His approach encourages creators to consider what they can achieve after building an audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A viral video may generate attention, but influence depends on the relationship a creator builds with viewers. A smaller but loyal audience can sometimes have more value than large numbers with little engagement.

That distinction is central to the thinking behind Streamers Community.

The focus is not simply on how many people watch. It is also about what creators do with the attention they receive.

They can support other creators, highlight community issues, promote talent or create spaces where people can interact positively.

The growth of streaming has also introduced a new form of informal leadership.

Online creators do not need political office or formal titles to influence people. Their authority often comes from trust, consistency and their relationship with followers.

A streamer who speaks to thousands of people can shape conversations and influence behaviour.

That does not make every creator a leader, but it places greater responsibility on those with large audiences.

Uganda’s expanding creator economy has made that conversation more important.

TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms have given young Ugandans routes into entertainment that were once dominated by radio and television.

A smartphone, internet connection and an idea can be enough to start.

But building a sustainable career requires more.

Creators must learn how to manage their reputations, handle criticism, work with brands and understand contracts, budgeting and long-term planning.

Streaming is also becoming a business. Creators can earn from advertising, partnerships, subscriptions, gifts, events and merchandise, depending on the platform and audience.

Streamers Community therefore has an opportunity to help creators move from casual content production towards more organised digital careers.

The challenge will be keeping that community useful as the industry changes.

Algorithms shift. Platforms rise and fall. New creators enter the market while online trends disappear quickly.

A community built around collaboration and professional growth may be better placed to survive those changes than one tied to a single platform.

For Kavuma, the larger idea is that digital creators should not be treated only as entertainers.

They form part of a growing communication ecosystem that can create jobs, influence discussions and connect communities.

Streamers Community remains a developing initiative, but it represents a wider change in Uganda’s digital culture.

Creators are no longer asking only how many people are watching them.