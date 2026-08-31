Yusuf Nkeretanyi: The young MP seeking to reshape Kalungu East politics

Nkeretanyi defeated former Agriculture minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja to win the Kalungu East parliamentary seat.

Nkeretanyi defeated former Agriculture minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja to win the Kalungu East parliamentary seat.

NUP legislator Yusuf Kiruluuta Nkeretanyi has risen from grassroots mobilisation and business into Parliament, where his Kalungu East victory now faces the test of effective representation.

Nkeretanyi defeated former Agriculture minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja to win the Kalungu East parliamentary seat.

His campaign relied on grassroots mobilisation, direct voter engagement and social media.

He enters Parliament with a business background and close ties to the NUP opposition movement.

His rise has also come under scrutiny because of an ongoing court case in which he denies the allegations.

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Yusuf Kiruluuta Nkeretanyi has emerged as one of the younger faces in Uganda’s 12th Parliament after defeating former Agriculture minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja in Kalungu East.

Nkeretanyi, who contested on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, built his campaign around direct contact with voters, youth mobilisation and a strong social media presence.

His victory in the 2026 election marked a major step in a political journey shaped by business, grassroots organising and outspoken commentary on national issues.

During the campaign, Nkeretanyi focused on smaller community engagements alongside conventional political mobilisation. He reached out to youth groups, traders, farmers and other residents across Kalungu East.

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The strategy helped him challenge an experienced political establishment and present himself as part of a new generation seeking a larger role in Uganda’s leadership.

Nkeretanyi has also relied heavily on social media to communicate with supporters. His platforms carry commentary on politics, governance and opposition affairs, giving him an audience beyond Kalungu East.

His politics remain closely tied to NUP and the wider opposition movement. His public statements often centre on political change, accountability and what he sees as the need for better leadership.

The election victory, however, also places new demands on him.

Like other first-term legislators, Nkeretanyi must turn campaign promises into parliamentary work and constituency representation. That requires navigating legislation, budgeting, oversight and the competing needs of voters.

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His business background is also part of his public profile. Court reports have described him as a businessman, giving him experience outside elective politics before his entry into Parliament.

But his political rise has also come with legal scrutiny.

In February 2026, Nkeretanyi appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court with several co-accused persons over allegations involving curtain materials valued at about Shs3.7 billion.

Prosecutors accuse the group of offences linked to theft and handling stolen property. Nkeretanyi and the other accused deny the allegations.

The case remained before court, with prosecution witnesses giving evidence in June 2026. No finding of guilt has been made against Nkeretanyi.

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His election comes at a time when younger Ugandans are seeking a greater role in politics and demanding leaders who communicate directly with them.

That creates both an opportunity and a test for Nkeretanyi.

Campaign popularity brought him into Parliament, but his political standing will increasingly depend on how he represents Kalungu East and handles national issues.

He has already expanded his profile through radio, television and social media appearances on matters including governance, accountability and opposition politics.

For voters in Kalungu East, the larger question is whether that visibility will translate into effective representation.

Nkeretanyi’s political career is still young. His choices in Parliament will determine whether he grows into a national opposition figure, concentrates on constituency politics or pursues wider political ambitions.