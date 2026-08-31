Nabbosa Viola, 29, is widely known online as Senga Makanika and has also been associated with the name Dr Triny

Nabbosa Viola, 29, is widely known online as Senga Makanika and has also been associated with the name Dr Triny

Meet Nabbosa Viola, the woman behind the Senga Makanika brand

Nabbosa Viola, better known as Senga Makanika, has used TikTok, distinctive branding and entrepreneurship to build a growing public profile in Uganda.

Nabbosa Viola, 29, is widely known online as Senga Makanika and has also been associated with the name Dr Triny.

TikTok has helped expand her public profile and introduce her brand to a wider Ugandan audience.

She has extended the Senga Makanika identity into businesses linked to personal care, skincare and other products and services.

Her rise reflects a growing trend of Ugandan digital personalities using social media visibility to support commercial ventures.

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Nabbosa Viola has carved out a place in Uganda’s growing social media industry, using an unusual name, TikTok visibility and business interests to build a recognisable public image.

Born on January 9, 1997, Nabbosa is better known online as Senga Makanika. She has also been associated with the name Dr Triny. At 29, she is among a growing group of Ugandans using digital platforms to turn online attention into personal brands.

TikTok has played a major role in her rise. Her content and the curiosity around the Senga Makanika name have attracted an audience beyond traditional entertainment circles.

Her growing profile has also caught the attention of local lifestyle media. In May 2026, Ugandan publications profiled her as a TikTok personality whose online presence was gaining traction.

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But Senga Makanika has grown beyond a social media nickname.

Nabbosa has carried the identity into her business activities, creating a link between her online personality and commercial interests. The Senga Makanika branding features prominently in her business, which markets personal care, skincare and weight-related products, among other services.

That approach reflects a wider change in Uganda’s digital economy. Social media personalities no longer need television, radio or established entertainment platforms to find an audience.

TikTok and other platforms allow creators to speak directly to viewers. For entrepreneurs, the same audience can become a market for their products and services.

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Nabbosa has used that opportunity to make Senga Makanika easy to recognise. The name, presentation and business branding give her followers a consistent identity to associate with her work.

The challenge will be turning that visibility into something sustainable.

Social media trends move fast and viral attention can disappear as quickly as it arrives. Building a lasting brand requires creators to retain their audience while developing businesses that can survive beyond online popularity.

Nabbosa’s journey illustrates how those two worlds are increasingly merging in Uganda.

Entrepreneurs can now build audiences before expanding their businesses, while online personalities can use their popularity to create commercial ventures away from social media.

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For Nabbosa, the Senga Makanika identity has provided a bridge between the two.

Whether audiences know her as Nabbosa Viola, Senga Makanika or Dr Triny, she has built a public identity in Uganda’s competitive digital space.