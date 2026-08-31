Nansana barmaid arrested for dumping her newborn baby in toilet

Police in Nansana have arrested a 17-year-old barmaid for allegedly dumping her two-week-old baby in a pit latrine. Investigations are ongoing.

Police in Nansana have arrested a 17-year-old barmaid over the suspected murder of her two-week-old baby.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the teenager allegedly threw the newborn into a pit latrine at Katooke B in Nansana Municipality.

The pit latrine belonged to the suspect’s landlady.

Ms Kawala told journalists on Monday that the teenager had been staying in a friend’s room when the incident occurred on August 27, 2026.

The case came to light on August 29 after residents questioned the whereabouts of the baby. They had received reports that the teenager had given birth.

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During questioning, the suspect told police that she had become overwhelmed by the baby’s poor health and a lack of food.

“She stated that she had become overwhelmed by the baby’s health condition, hunger and uncertainty about identity of the bays father,” Kawala said

She also cited uncertainty about the identity of the child’s father.

Police said the teenager had worked at a bar in Nansana before her arrest.

Officers retrieved the baby’s body from the pit latrine and took it to Mulago hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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