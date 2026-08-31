Advertisement

Nansana barmaid arrested for dumping her newborn baby in toilet

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:46 - 31 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Racheal Kawala, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman
Police in Nansana have arrested a 17-year-old barmaid for allegedly dumping her two-week-old baby in a pit latrine. Investigations are ongoing.
Advertisement

Police in Nansana have arrested a 17-year-old barmaid over the suspected murder of her two-week-old baby.

Advertisement

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the teenager allegedly threw the newborn into a pit latrine at Katooke B in Nansana Municipality.

The pit latrine belonged to the suspect’s landlady.

Ms Kawala told journalists on Monday that the teenager had been staying in a friend’s room when the incident occurred on August 27, 2026.

The case came to light on August 29 after residents questioned the whereabouts of the baby. They had received reports that the teenager had given birth.

Advertisement

During questioning, the suspect told police that she had become overwhelmed by the baby’s poor health and a lack of food. 

“She stated that she had become overwhelmed by the baby’s health condition, hunger and uncertainty about identity of the bays father,” Kawala said 

She also cited uncertainty about the identity of the child’s father.

Police said the teenager had worked at a bar in Nansana before her arrest.

Officers retrieved the baby’s body from the pit latrine and took it to Mulago hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Police are holding the teenager as investigations continue. She had not been charged by the time of publication.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Gen Kainerugaba’s question to Rwanda spokesperson
News
31.08.2026
Gen Kainerugaba’s question to Rwanda spokesperson
King Oyo's body arrives on Thursday,  President Museveni to personally receive it at Airport
News
31.08.2026
King Oyo's body arrives on Thursday,  President Museveni to personally receive it at Airport
Gen Kainerugaba reinstates Gaza mission as Minister Adonia Ayebare holds US talks
News
31.08.2026
Gen Kainerugaba reinstates Gaza mission as Minister Adonia Ayebare holds US talks
Got Shs500? Airtel Money, NSSF want you saving for your future
News
31.08.2026
Got Shs500? Airtel Money, NSSF want you saving for your future
E-Bus Xpress offers free rides in Kampala: See routes, future prices
News
31.08.2026
E-Bus Xpress offers free rides in Kampala: See routes, future prices
Red Bull Dance Your Style Uganda final set for September 5
Entertainment
31.08.2026
Red Bull Dance Your Style Uganda final set for September 5