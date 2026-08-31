Police apologise for misnaming officer accused of killing boda boda rider

Police have apologised for misidentifying the officer accused of shooting boda boda rider Ronald Kizito Juuko, during the last weekend's National Cleaning Day

Police have corrected the name of the officer accused of shooting dead a boda boda rider during the National Cleaning Day exercise.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said on Sunday morning that the suspect is Police Constable Allan Ogwal, not Allan Okello as the force had announced.

“On Saturday, we had the National Cleaning Day and an unfortunate incident happened where one of our police officers shot a citizen,” Rusoke said.

“The name of the suspect is PC Ogwal Allan. We apologise if we gave you the wrong name. We gave you Okello.”

Rusoke said police would correct the officer’s name in all its records.

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The shooting occurred at about 7.30 am on August 29, 2026, at Ndejje Kanaaba within Katwe Police Division.

Police had deployed officers from Ndejje Police Station to secure the National Cleaning Day exercise.

Preliminary findings indicated that a boda boda rider tried to pass through a restricted area on his motorcycle. Ogwal allegedly opened fire and killed him.

Police identified the deceased as Ronald Kizito Juuko, 38. Rusoke confirmed that his identity had not changed.

“The name of the deceased remains Ronald Juuko Kizito,” he said.

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Rusoke said police would hold Ogwal accountable if investigations established that he acted unlawfully.

“The latest update is that we still stand firm on holding the officer accountable. We are investigating the matter to come out with the issues surrounding that fatal shooting,” he said.

“It is a regrettable incident and should never have happened. We hope to see that the deceased gets justice.”