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National Cleaning Day: Boda rider shot dead after entering restricted area, cop arrested

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:12 - 29 August 2026
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Police officer arrested over fatal shooting of boda boda rider during National Cleaning Day

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Police have arrested an officer accused of shooting dead a boda boda rider during the National Cleaning Day exercise in Ndejje Kanaaba.

The incident occurred at about 7.30 am on August 29, 2026, within Katwe Police Division.

Police officers from Ndejje Police Station had deployed to secure the community cleaning exercise.

Preliminary findings indicate that the rider tried to force his way through a restricted area on his motorcycle.

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Police Constable Allan Okello allegedly opened fire and killed him. Police attached Okello to Ndejje Police Station.

Officers arrested him as investigations into the shooting began.

Police identified the victim from his national identity card as Ronald Kizito Jjuuko, 38.

Investigators will establish why Okello discharged his firearm and whether the shooting complied with the law and police procedures.

Police sent condolences to Jjuuko’s family, relatives and friends.

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The force said officers have a legal duty to maintain public order and protect lives and property. However, it stressed that any use of force must be lawful, necessary and proportionate.

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