Museveni announces King Oyo’s heir, official burial

President Museveni says King Oyo left a young boy heir and has ordered an official burial and three days of flags flying at half-mast.

King Oyo left a young boy heir, according to President Museveni.

The Tooro Royal Family will introduce the heir at the right time.

Museveni ordered an official burial for the late King.

Flags will fly at half-mast for three days around the burial.

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President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that the late Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV left a young boy heir.

Museveni said Queen Mother Best Kemigisa confirmed the existence of the heir during a telephone conversation.

“Fortunately, in a telephone call, Her Royal Highness Kemigisa told me that H.H. Oyo left a young boy heir that will be introduced to the public at the right time,” Museveni said.

He did not disclose the boy’s name and age.

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The Tooro Royal Family is expected to introduce the heir in line with the kingdom’s customs.

Museveni also directed the government to give King Oyo an official burial. He ordered all national flags to fly at half-mast for three days.

The flags will remain at half-mast on the day before the burial, the burial day and the day after.

Museveni praised King Oyo for working with the central government. He said the King avoided using his cultural institution to promote sectarianism.

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He urged other cultural leaders to understand the importance of working with the government.

The President also mourned King Oyo’s lost potential to support Tooro’s development.

“In the short life on earth, he had shown that he had potential of working well with the central and local governments to develop Tooro,” Museveni said.

He described the King’s death at the age of 34 as a loss to Tooro and Uganda.

Museveni also revealed that King Oyo had battled aggressive cancer. He said Queen Mother Kemigisa informed him about the illness several months ago.

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The government supported the King’s treatment in Germany and the United States, where he died.