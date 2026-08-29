Karole Kasita, DJ Vans to headline Johnnie Walker Amateur Open 19th hole experience party

Karole Kasita and DJ Vans will lead the entertainment when golfers and guests gather for the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open’s 19th Hole Experience.

Karole Kasita and DJ Vans will headline the 19th Hole Experience.

The Uganda Amateur Open started on August 25, 2026.

The celebration will combine golf, music, food, fashion and art.

Guests will access cocktails, bottle offers and personalised bottles.

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Dancehall singer Karole Kasita and DJ Vans will headline the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange 19th Hole Experience at the 2026 Uganda Amateur Open.

The tournament teed off on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, with leading amateur golfers from across Africa competing for honours.

Kasita and DJ Vans will entertain golfers and guests after the final round. Organisers expect the celebration to build on the Ladies and Seniors Open parties.

Kasita will perform some of her popular songs, while DJ Vans will control the decks. The event will combine sport with Uganda’s music and culture.

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The 19th Hole Experience forms part of Johnnie Walker’s Afro Exchange platform. The initiative connects music, fashion, art, food and sport to celebrate African culture.

Johnnie Walker brand manager Christine Kyokunda said the company wants the Uganda Open to offer more than action on the golf course.

“Every great journey deserves a great celebration, and this is exactly what the Afro Exchange 19th Hole is about. We want to give our golfers and guests a moment they will talk about long after the final putt,” Kyokunda said.

“With Karole Kasita and DJ Vans joining the 19th hole experience, we are bringing together golf, music and culture in true Johnnie Walker style. This is one 19th hole you definitely do not want to miss.”