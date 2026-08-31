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Smirnoff unleashes ultimate Nkozi Freshers Fiesta

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:14 - 31 August 2026
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Nkozi Freshers Fiesta
The hostel courtyard transformed into an electric arena as beats echoed off the walls. Freshers packed balconies before streaming downstairs, joined by massive crowds from neighboring hostels.
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For a fresher, nothing says "welcome to campus" quite like an unforgettable night of music, energy, and fun. Nkozi’s newest arrivals experienced exactly that on Friday as Smirnoff brought its signature Fiesta to Bbosa Hostel for the Freshers Ball Afterparty.

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The hostel courtyard transformed into an electric arena as beats echoed off the walls. Freshers packed balconies before streaming downstairs, joined by massive crowds from neighboring hostels.

Nkozi Freshers Fiesta

An ice-cold Smirnoff Ice at the entrance set the mood, while Smirnoff Tamarind added a spicy touch that instantly warmed up the crowd. Squads kept the energy high all night by grabbing Smirnoff Ice bucket offers to stay refreshed.

Nkozi Freshers Fiesta
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The stage delivered pure adrenaline including a surprise performance by Tracy Melon that had everyone singing in unison, a set by Wiz J with St Trevor on hype policy for a few dance routines from Amapiano to the beloved Kachumabali formation. DJ Bugy then closed the night with a mad, unforgettable set that kept everyone moving until dawn.

“Bringing the Fiesta to Nkozi allowed us to immerse these freshers into a world that matches their energy from day one,” said Smirnoff’s Raymond Karama.

Nkozi Freshers Fiesta

“Nkozi set a high standard, but this is just the beginning of where the Smirnoff Fiesta is taking the party.”

Nkozi Freshers Fiesta
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The Smirnoff Fiesta tour rolls on, leaving Nkozi's new class with memories to last a lifetime. Keep your eyes open for when the takeover is heading to a university near you next.

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