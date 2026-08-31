Don Chris: 655 victims record statements in Shs 2 billion fraud case

Police have recorded statements from 655 victims claiming over Shs 2B lost in an alleged job scam linked to socialite Don Chris and Skypins Tours.

Police have recorded statements from 655 people who claim they lost more than Shs 2 billion in an alleged fraud involving socialite Christian Asiimwe, better known as Don Chris.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala gave the update on Monday, August 31, 2026, saying investigations into charges of obtaining money by false pretence were still underway.

“Regarding Don Chris, we are still investigating the case of obtaining money by false pretence,” Kawala said.

“For now we have 655 victims who have come out and we have recorded their statements. Also it is alleged that the money that was taken from them exceeds Shs 2 billion.”

Kawala said investigators were preparing separate files that will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for sanctioning.

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“We are still investigating and we are going to forward the different files to the office of the DPP for sanctioning and hope that he will appear in court any time from now,” she said.

Don Chris following his arrest

Don Chris was arrested last week following his reported return to Uganda after spending more than a year outside the country.

Police had been investigating allegations linked to his company, Skypins Tours and Travel, which reportedly collected money from Ugandans after promising to secure jobs abroad.

Complainants previously accused the company of taking payments for services such as visas, air tickets, medical examinations and job placements before the promised opportunities failed to materialise.

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Police said the company was not licensed to recruit Ugandans for employment abroad.

The investigation gained attention in 2025 after complaints reached state minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara, who referred the matter to Kampala Metropolitan CID.

The latest police figures represent a sharp rise in the number of people linked to the case.

Earlier reports had placed the number of complainants at about 300, with alleged losses estimated at more than Shs 1 billion.