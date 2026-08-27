Socialite Don Chris arrested after quiet return to Uganda

Socialite Don Chris has reportedly been arrested after returning to Uganda, more than a year after authorities began investigating allegations that hundreds of job seekers lost money through his travel company.

Socialite Christian Asiimwe, better known as Don Chris, has reportedly been arrested following his return to Uganda.

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The arrest comes more than a year after police launched investigations into an alleged overseas jobs scam.

Asiimwe was arrested overnight between, and detained at Munyonyo Police Station in Kampala according to reports.

A video shared on social media appeared to show Asiimwe in handcuffs following his reported arrest.

Police had not issued a formal statement confirming the arrest by Thursday morning.

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Asiimwe had reportedly returned to Uganda without publicity after spending more than a year outside the country.

Don Chris following his arrest

His arrest revives a case involving his company, Skypins Tours and Travel, which police investigated over allegations that it collected money from people after promising to secure jobs abroad.

The company allegedly advertised employment opportunities in countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Some complainants claimed they paid between Shs 3.5 million and Shs 10 million for visas, air tickets, medical examinations and job placement.

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The scheme also reportedly offered a “travel on loan” arrangement, under which clients could pay part of the required money before travelling and clear the balance later.

However, complainants told authorities that the promised jobs did not materialise.

Early reports put the number of complainants at about 85, with alleged losses exceeding Shs 500 million. Subsequent reports suggested that more than 350 people had lodged complaints, with the amount involved estimated at more than Shs 1 billion.

Police previously said Skypins Tours and Travel was not licensed by the government to recruit Ugandans for employment abroad.

The investigation gained momentum after complaints reached state minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara, who referred the matter to Kampala Metropolitan CID.

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Investigators opened a general inquiry file into the complaints. The Resident State Attorney later sanctioned charges of obtaining money by false pretences, according to previous reports.

Asiimwe reportedly left Uganda through the Malaba border around June 20, 2025, as pressure over the complaints mounted.

While outside the country, he remained active on social media and rejected some of the accusations against him.