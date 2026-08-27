Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II married Sylvia Nagginda Luswata in one of Uganda’s most memorable weddings.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II married Sylvia Nagginda Luswata in one of Uganda’s most memorable weddings.

27 years on: How Kabaka Mutebi and Nnaabagereka Nagginda’s royal wedding came to be

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda mark 27 years of marriage today, recalling a relationship that grew over years before culminating in Uganda’s celebrated 1999 “wedding of the millennium”.

Twenty-seven years ago today, Kampala came to a near standstill as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II married Sylvia Nagginda Luswata in one of Uganda’s most memorable weddings.

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The couple exchanged vows at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, on August 27, 1999, before Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo.

The ceremony brought together royalty, political leaders, diplomats and thousands of Buganda subjects. It became known as the “wedding of the millennium”, but the relationship behind the spectacle had developed quietly over several years.

Nagginda’s own account shows that efforts to bring the two together had started long before they became a couple.

Around 1990 or 1991, Dr William Kalema, a friend of the Kabaka, suggested that she should meet the then crown prince. Nagginda was living in the United States and did not pursue the suggestion.

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Her aunt Joyce Ssebugwawo later raised the same possibility. Again, nothing happened immediately.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda royal wedding

The decisive encounter came in 1993.

Nagginda had returned to Uganda to explore whether she could settle and work in the country. Businessman James Mulwana gave her a six-month consultancy role helping organise a Uganda Manufacturers Association trade fair.

She attended Kabaka Mutebi’s coronation at Naggalabi, Buddo, on July 31, 1993, with the Mulwana family. The two did not meet properly during the crowded ceremony.

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That changed at a gathering organised by businessman Gordon Wavamunno in Munyonyo after the coronation. Nagginda was among the guests who lined up to welcome the newly crowned Kabaka.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda royal wedding

Another encounter followed at a function involving the family of Prof Senteza Kajubi. According to later accounts, the two began talking after those meetings.

But the relationship did not immediately lead to marriage.

Nagginda eventually returned to New York, and distance took its toll. The two lost contact. She later heard that the Kabaka was seeing somebody else and continued with her life in the United States.

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Then came 1998.

Sam Kyewalabye, a cousin of the Kabaka and a friend of Nagginda, called her and said the Kabaka wanted her telephone number.

She agreed.

The Kabaka called, reopening a relationship that had gone quiet for years.

Later that year came an unusually simple royal proposal.

With the two living on different continents, email had become one of their means of communication. Nagginda says she opened an email from the Kabaka in which he wrote: “Dear Sylvia, I think I am ready if you are.”

She accepted.

For Nagginda, who had imagined that a marriage proposal might come in a more elaborate setting, the brief email changed the course of her life.

The process then moved from a private relationship into the structures of the Buganda royal family.

On February 14, 1999, Nagginda travelled with family members to Banda, where Buganda officials, including Katikkiro Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere, were waiting.

The Kabaka announced: “Tufunye Nnaabagereka” — “I have found a wife.”

Nagginda later recalled the applause that followed. By the end of that Valentine’s Day meeting, she was officially engaged to the Kabaka.

The news became public days later.

Historical accounts say the Katikkiro formally announced on February 18, 1999, that the Kabaka would marry.

The marriage also required Buganda customs to be observed.

Under royal tradition, the Kabaka does not attend his own introduction ceremony. Katikkiro Ssemwogerere therefore represented him, accompanied by a small delegation.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda royal wedding

Nagginda was also absent from parts of the traditional ritual, according to accounts of the preparations.

A wedding organising committee headed by the Katikkiro then began preparing for an event that would become far bigger than an ordinary family wedding.

For Buganda, the occasion carried historical weight.

The kingdom had only restored its monarchy six years earlier after nearly three decades without a functioning kingship. President Milton Obote’s government had abolished Uganda’s traditional kingdoms in 1967 after the 1966 attack on the Lubiri.

Mutebi returned to the throne as the 36th Kabaka in 1993.

His marriage therefore introduced a Nnaabagereka to a restored monarchy and marked what contemporary accounts described as the first crowning of a Buganda queen in about half a century.

By August 1999, preparations had spread beyond Mengo.

The scale was extraordinary.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda royal wedding

Later financial disclosures showed that the wedding attracted more than Shs1 billion in cash, services and other contributions.

Wedding finance committee chairman James Mulwana reported Shs736 million in cash and $86,000 in foreign currency. Kampala City Council contributed towards road works, while the Works ministry funded improvements around Bulange.

The Finance ministry contributed Shs64 million towards taxes on a Toyota Lexus imported for the Kabaka.

Companies supplied drinks, fuel, tents, electricity, water and telecommunications services.

President Yoweri Museveni and his family were listed among the contributors, with Shs10 million and 10 heifers.

Part of the money went beyond the ceremony itself.

About Shs200 million was paid towards renovations at Twekobe, the Kabaka’s palace inside the Lubiri, while another Shs230 million went to improvements at Kireka Palace.

The reception cost was put at Shs160 million. Invitations, decorations and church expenses cost another Shs20 million, while security and first aid took Shs16 million.

Television transmission, photography, video and entertainment also formed part of the budget.

Then August 27 arrived.

Nagginda walked into Namirembe Cathedral wearing a custom-made ivory wedding gown designed by Ugandan designer Beatrice Iga.

The gown blended the shape of the traditional Kiganda busuuti, or gomesi, around the upper body with the flowing form of a Western wedding dress.

The Kabaka wore elaborate royal robes woven with gold-coloured threads, decorated with jewels and completed by a crown.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni attended.

So did Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and representatives of royal families from outside Uganda.

Major Richard Carr-Gomm, who had been one of Mutebi’s guardians during his childhood in Britain, also attended and conveyed good wishes from Queen Elizabeth II and the Kabaka’s godparents.

Security was tight, while crowds gathered along the route and around the cathedral.

For many Ugandans, the wedding became a television event. Families and neighbours crowded around the television sets that were still relatively scarce in 1999 to watch the ceremony.

The royal couple later moved to the Lubiri in Mengo for the reception.

About 3,000 invited guests attended the main palace reception, while celebrations and feasts were organised elsewhere for the Kabaka’s subjects.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda royal wedding

The wedding was more than a display of wealth and royal ceremony.

It completed Nagginda’s transformation from a Ugandan professional living between Uganda and the United States into the Nnaabagereka of Buganda.

She later acknowledged that the role came with uncertainty. There had been no serving Nnaabagereka from whom she could learn how to operate in a restored, modern Buganda Kingdom.

She eventually shaped the office around public service, children, education, women and cultural preservation, including through the Nnaabagereka Development Foundation and Ekisaakaate.

Two years after the wedding, Nagginda gave birth to Princess Katrina Sarah Ssangalyambogo.

The wedding date also found a place in Uganda's popular culture. Musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, later chose August 27, 2011, for his wedding to Barbara Itungo, saying he selected the date because it was the anniversary of the Kabaka and Nnaabagereka’s marriage.