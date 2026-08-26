Advertisement

Inside Edwin Pelf’s disciplined boxing routine

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:16 - 26 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Pelf trains through roadwork, sparring and several boxing drills
Ugandan boxer Edwin Pelf combines training, nutrition, recovery and mental discipline to remain fit.
Advertisement

Ugandan boxer and content creator Edwin Pelf relies on regular training, a balanced diet and discipline to remain fit and healthy.

Advertisement

His routine includes roadwork, skipping, shadow boxing, bag work and pad work. He also spars and performs strength exercises to improve his speed, stamina, power and endurance.

Pelf pays close attention to nutrition and hydration. His diet includes enough protein, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables. He also drinks plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Recovery forms another important part of his routine. He gets enough sleep, avoids alcohol and smoking and maintains a healthy weight. He also trains with care to reduce the risk of injury.

Advertisement

“Most importantly, I stay mentally focused, disciplined and consistent because boxing requires both physical fitness and strong mental preparation,” Pelf says.

Pelf documents parts of this routine through boxing vlogs and day-in-the-life videos. The content gives fans an inside look at fight camps, sparring, meal preparation and recovery.

He also explains training methods and highlights mistakes people make during workouts. His experience as a boxer allows him to tell stories from inside Uganda’s boxing community and show the work fighters put in away from the spotlight.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Inside Gen Kainerugaba , Tyrese Gibson meeting
News
26.08.2026
Inside Gen Kainerugaba , Tyrese Gibson meeting
Inside Edwin Pelf’s disciplined boxing routine
News
26.08.2026
Inside Edwin Pelf’s disciplined boxing routine
Breaking: Rwabwogo says Museveni 'unaware' of PACEID chief Matthew Bagonza’s arrest
News
26.08.2026
Breaking: Rwabwogo says Museveni 'unaware' of PACEID chief Matthew Bagonza’s arrest
Gloria Bugie apologises to fans but blames Crysto Panda attacks
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Gloria Bugie apologises to fans but blames Crysto Panda attacks
Museveni dismisses ‘Kutomera’ fears in latest defence of Balaam, Nameere on corruption fight
News
26.08.2026
Museveni dismisses ‘Kutomera’ fears in latest defence of Balaam, Nameere on corruption fight
Among thanks Museveni for ‘mercy’, Gen Kainerugaba for professionalism
News
26.08.2026
Among thanks Museveni for ‘mercy’, Gen Kainerugaba for professionalism