Inside Edwin Pelf’s disciplined boxing routine

Pelf trains through roadwork, sparring and several boxing drills

Pelf trains through roadwork, sparring and several boxing drills

Ugandan boxer Edwin Pelf combines training, nutrition, recovery and mental discipline to remain fit.

Ugandan boxer and content creator Edwin Pelf relies on regular training, a balanced diet and discipline to remain fit and healthy.

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His routine includes roadwork, skipping, shadow boxing, bag work and pad work. He also spars and performs strength exercises to improve his speed, stamina, power and endurance.

Pelf pays close attention to nutrition and hydration. His diet includes enough protein, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables. He also drinks plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Recovery forms another important part of his routine. He gets enough sleep, avoids alcohol and smoking and maintains a healthy weight. He also trains with care to reduce the risk of injury.

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“Most importantly, I stay mentally focused, disciplined and consistent because boxing requires both physical fitness and strong mental preparation,” Pelf says.

Pelf documents parts of this routine through boxing vlogs and day-in-the-life videos. The content gives fans an inside look at fight camps, sparring, meal preparation and recovery.