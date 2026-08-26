Museveni dismisses ‘Kutomera’ fears in latest defence of Balaam, Nameere on corruption fight

President Museveni has dismissed fears that ministers could “Kutomera” in their anti-corruption inspections, saying widespread public complaints provide enough grounds for investigations and prosecution.

Museveni says Barugahara and Nameere are unlikely to “Kutomera” during their anti-corruption inspections.

He cites complaints about PDM funds, the sale of government jobs and ghost workers in schools and health centres.

Museveni wants the DPP to assign an officer to assess evidence from the field and speed up prosecution.

He says public barazas can bypass officials who conceal corruption complaints.

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President Yoweri Museveni has dismissed fears that government officials taking the anti-corruption campaign to communities could end up “Kutomera” — blindly stumbling into issues without enough evidence.

Museveni said widespread corruption and public complaints justify the field inspections led by Youth and Children Affairs minister Balaam Barugahara and State Minister for Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region Justine Nameere.

In a statement posted on X, Museveni said some commentators had questioned whether the ministers risk acting on claims before establishing the facts.

“Some of the commentators were worried that this may be Kutomera (bumping into issues blindly). This is most unlikely,” Museveni said.

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He cited the frequency of corruption complaints and what he called impunity among those involved.

Museveni said public anger over corruption forced him to interrupt his campaign programme to respond to complaints about the Parish Development Model (PDM).

He also recalled meeting elders from Bunyoro who complained about the alleged sale of local government jobs.

“There are numerous stories about the ghosts of learners and teachers in Government Schools, as well as health centres of the Government,” he said.

Museveni said such complaints reduce the chances of Barugahara and Nameere “Kutomera” during their inspections.

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He instead challenged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to assign an officer to assess evidence collected from the field and speed up prosecution.

“The challenge now is for the DPP to have a dedicated officer that can quickly assess the abundant evidence against these criminals so that they are prosecuted,” Museveni said.

The President blamed corruption on government officials who cover up wrongdoing and citizens with access to decision-makers who fail to report it.

He said Barugahara and Nameere had bypassed that problem by holding barazas where residents can raise complaints in public.

Museveni also cited an earlier case in which MP Chris Byamukama alerted him about an alleged extortion racket operating within State House. He said authorities trapped and arrested the suspects after receiving the information.

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“This corruption in Uganda is stoppable,” Museveni said.

He urged government officials not to conceal corruption and asked citizens to report cases when they encounter them.

Museveni also revealed that he had previously sent former Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi to investigate corruption complaints raised by residents.

“He did go to these places but, it seems, decisive action had not been taken,” Museveni said.

He said the public response to the inspections by Barugahara and Nameere showed support for tougher action.