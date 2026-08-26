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Among thanks Museveni for ‘mercy’, Gen Kainerugaba for professionalism

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:56 - 26 August 2026
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Former Speaker Anita Among has thanked President Museveni for granting her “mercy” and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for his professionalism, while pledging to continue serving Bukedea and supporting the current leadership.
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  • Anita Among thanked President Museveni for what she called his “mercy”.

  • She expressed gratitude for the “gift of life and freedom.

  • Among thanked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for his professionalism “throughout this period”

  • .She pledged to continue serving Bukedea and stand with the country’s “revolutionary leadership”.

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Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has thanked President Yoweri Museveni for what she described as his “mercy”, saying she is grateful for the “gift of life and freedom”.

Among, who also serves as the Bukedea Woman MP, made the remarks in a statement posted on X.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for the gift of life and freedom. My profound and heartfelt appreciation goes to His Excellency, President Yoweri Museveni, for his unmatched parental grace and decision to grant me mercy,” Among said.

Among also thanked the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for what she described as his professionalism during the period.

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“I also extend my gratitude to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his professionalism throughout this period,” she said.

The Speaker pledged to continue serving Bukedea and expressed support for the country’s current leadership.

“As the Woman MP for Bukedea, I look forward to continuing my work for my constituents and standing firm with our revolutionary leadership,” she said.

Among has served as Speaker of Parliament since March 2022, when MPs elected her to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah. She had previously served as Deputy Speaker

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