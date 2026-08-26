Tyrese Gibson promises return to Uganda with 'crazy' investments plans

American actor Tyrese Gibson promises major investment plans in Uganda after meeting President Museveni and visiting the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo.

American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has said he is considering major investments in Uganda, promising to return more often if ongoing discussions around the country’s coffee sector lead to concrete plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibson made the remarks on Thursday at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo, where he praised Nelson Tugume, the founder of Inspire Coffee Group, for building what he described as a special coffee project with the support of the government.

“Nelson decided barefoot to get into coffee and he has built something very specific and special and it is not possible without government officials and MPs and the president of Uganda,” Gibson said.

Tyrese Gibson at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo

Having met with President Yoweri Museveni earlier on Tuesday at State House Entebbe, he said he was inspired by the President’s support for the coffee industry during

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibson, who is in Uganda ahead of his appearance at the Africa Coffee Marathon, said he and his hosts were discussing ambitious ideas that could attract attention beyond Uganda.

“We got some ideas and some of it is going to scare you because we are dreaming big,” he said. “They are going to be looking at us from other parts of Africa and saying, ‘look at what they are doing in Uganda’.”

Tyrese Gibson at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo

The Fast & Furious star said he expected some people to dismiss the plans as unrealistic, but insisted big dreams require courage.

“I want them to call us crazy because you have to be crazy to have the audacity to dream big,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibson said his interest in Uganda was not limited to publicity, pictures or a brief celebrity appearance. He said he wanted to understand Ugandans, support their aspirations and work with leaders to improve lives.

Tyrese Gibson at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo

“I am not here to do anything selfishly; thinking about me and myself,” he said.

“I want to understand the people of Uganda, what they want, and try my best, with all of the parliament working in conjunction with the president, to change as many lives as possible because everybody matters.”

Gibson said he would be “here in Uganda, a lot” if the plans under discussion come together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talent Africa Group is supporting Gibson’s itinerary throughout his visit, working alongside government and tourism stakeholders to coordinate his engagements and experiences across Uganda. The partnership is helping facilitate an itinerary that connects Gibson with Uganda’s tourism, coffee, culture and investment opportunities.

Gibson has already met with the Head of State, an engagement that further highlighted Uganda’s growing international profile as a tourism and investment destination.

Tyrese Gibson at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo

Gibson also participated in the official launch of Explore Uganda Coffee Tourism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative is aimed at promoting Uganda’s coffee culture, consumption and tourism experiences.

Explore Uganda Coffee Tourism is a joint campaign by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Africa Coffee Park. The campaign seeks to position Kampala as a destination where visitors can experience Uganda’s coffee value chain while discovering the country’s tourism attractions and cultural heritage.