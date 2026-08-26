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Gloria Bugie apologises to fans but blames Crysto Panda attacks

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:01 - 26 August 2026
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Panda and Bugie
Gloria Bugie has apologised to her fans after a post apparently aimed at Crysto Panda drew criticism for referring to his personal losses.
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  • Gloria Bugie apologised after publishing a post that appeared to target Crysto Panda.

  • The post referred to losing parents and a child, career struggles and lack of property.

  • Their dispute reportedly began after Panda discussed Bugie’s Mercedes-Benz purchase on radio.

  • Bugie blamed the outburst on what she described as repeated attacks on her career and family.

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Singer Gloria Bugie has apologised to her fans after publishing a post that appeared to target fellow musician and media personality Crysto Panda.

The post referred to losing parents and a child, career struggles and failure to acquire property. It drew criticism because Crysto Panda has spoken about losing his parents and a child.

“Ever sat down and wondered why you are an orphan, lost a child, keep losing, after all years of hustling, trying every career, you’re still a mediocre,” Bugie wrote.

She also questioned why the target of the post had not acquired “even a small means of transport”.

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“Too much karma coming for you. Don’t play with God’s blessed. I rest my case,” she added.

Bugie did not name Crysto Panda in the post. However, its timing and content led social media users to link it to their public dispute.

The two entertainers have traded attacks across social media and broadcast platforms. Their disagreement reportedly began after Crysto Panda discussed Bugie’s purchase of a Mercedes-Benz during a radio programme and questioned how she had acquired it.

Bugie later dismissed Panda’s music career and offered to teach him how to sing and hit the right notes. Panda responded with criticism of her career and standing in the industry.

The dispute intensified as Bugie threatened legal action and blocked Panda on social media. Panda said he was tired of the attacks and unhappy about the direction the row had taken.

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Bugie has now apologised to her supporters, but maintained that the unnamed media personality had repeatedly attacked her, her career and her family.

“I’m sorry to my fans that I have disappointed with my latest tweet about a media personality that has been sending merciless, endless attacks to me, my career and family while tagging me on their professional accounts,” she wrote on X.

Bugie said she had neither posted nor tagged the person before the latest exchange.

“I just pray that all the judgements fall equally on both sides and may everybody heal. Once again, I’m sorry, my people,” she added.

The apology stopped short of naming Crysto Panda or addressing the specific references to bereavement in her earlier post.

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