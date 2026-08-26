Inside Gen Kainerugaba , Tyrese Gibson meeting

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and American actor Tyrese Gibson have discussed partnerships to promote Uganda’s tourism and film industries.

Kainerugaba and Gibson met in Entebbe.

They discussed tourism, investment and local content production.

The proposals place emphasis on jobs and skills for young people.

Gibson also met President Museveni at State House.

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The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has met American actor and musician Tyrese Gibson to discuss tourism, investment and opportunities in Uganda’s film industry.

The two held talks in Entebbe during Gibson’s visit to Uganda. Their discussions focused on promoting Uganda’s natural attractions, cultural heritage and tourism potential to a global audience.

They also explored partnerships between international creative figures and Ugandan businesses. These could attract investment, strengthen Uganda’s tourism brand and support local content production.

The meeting placed youth skills and job creation at the centre of the proposed cooperation.

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Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as senior presidential adviser for special operations, welcomed Gibson’s interest in Uganda. He praised the actor for supporting efforts to showcase the country’s strengths abroad.

Gibson, known for his role in the Fast & Furious film franchise, also met President Yoweri Museveni at State House.

Their talks covered tourism, creative arts and the shared heritage between Africa and its diaspora. They also discussed a possible partnership with the government to develop Uganda’s film industry and turn it into a source of jobs and economic growth.