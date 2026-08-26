UPDF lists requirements for shortlisted recruits

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The UPDF outlined requirements for shortlisted recruits and warned applicants against paying agents during its 2026 recruitment exercise.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has warned applicants against paying agents or intermediaries for recruitment into the army.

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The warning came as the force announced the third phase of its 2026 general recruitment exercise. The physical recruitment ran from August 10 to August 22, 2026.

The UPDF said only shortlisted candidates could take part. Applicants had to report to designated recruitment centres in the districts where their names appeared.

Each candidate had to present a handwritten application addressed to the Joint Staff Human Resource Management–UPDF.

They also needed recommendation letters from their LC1, LC3 and Gombolola Internal Security Officer or District Internal Security Officer.

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Other requirements included three coloured passport-size photographs and an original national identity card.

Applicants also had to present original and photocopied academic documents. The army required graduates to certify their documents.

The UPDF said successful applicants would receive individual dates to report to their respective training centres.

It stressed that recruitment into the army remained free.

“No agents or intermediaries are involved,” the statement read.

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The army asked the public to report suspected fraud to the nearest police station, the office of the District Internal Security Officer or a UPDF unit.

The UPDF thanked Ugandans who had expressed interest in serving in the military.