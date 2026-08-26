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If we’re both BAKOPI, Rwabwogo is PRO MAX - Kabanda

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:15 - 26 August 2026
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Kabanda and Rwabwogo
Daudi Kabanda has asked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to forgive detained PACEID official Matthew Bagonza while mocking Odrek Rwabwogo’s appeal for help.
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Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda has asked the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to forgive Matthew Bagonza, an aide to presidential adviser Odrek Rwabwogo.

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Kabanda made the appeal on X on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. He described Bagonza as a loyal government supporter who had been misled.

“Afande, just forgive Bagonza. He is a loyal cadre who was misled,” Kabanda wrote.

However, the MP, who heads the PLU chairman’s office, took a swipe at Rwabwogo. He said the presidential adviser was now seeking media support like other Ugandans who have faced the security forces.

“Now that Rwabwogo is also crying for help in the media like any of us, those who have been shouting ‘leave First Family matters’ know the members of the First Family,” he wrote.

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“Stop fearing scarecrows (waringa). We are all variables. If Rwabwogo and I are bakopi, Rwabwogo is a pro max.”

Bakopi is a Luganda word commonly used to mean peasants or ordinary people.

Security personnel arrested Bagonza at his home in Entebbe on Tuesday, according to reports. He heads the secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) and has served as Rwabwogo’s personal assistant.

Gen Kainerugaba later confirmed Bagonza’s detention by posting his photograph on X..

The arrest followed Kainerugaba’s declaration that PACEID was an “illegal organisation”. He accused some of its officials of corruption and promised arrests.

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Rwabwogo told journalists that President Museveni had not ordered the arrest and knew nothing about it. He said he contacted several security agencies but failed to establish where Bagonza was being held.

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