Bobi Wine backs Otunnu’s bid for UN top job

Bobi Wine has backed Olara Otunnu’s campaign for UN secretary-general despite questions over President Museveni’s change of position.

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, has backed Olara Otunnu’s bid to become the next United Nations secretary-general.

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In a statement posted on X on August 27, 2026, Kyagulanyi praised Otunnu’s record in diplomacy, human rights and the protection of children affected by war.

“As a Ugandan, it fills me with pride to see an illustrious son of our nation carry a lifetime of global service, a fierce commitment to the vulnerable, and a deep passion for justice to the world stage,” Kyagulanyi said.

He described Otunnu as a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment to peace. He also supported the diplomat’s call for changes to international institutions.

Otunnu wants global bodies to move beyond power struggles among major states and promote fairness, accountability and shared prosperity.

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Kyagulanyi acknowledged concerns about President Yoweri Museveni’s decision to endorse Otunnu. The government nominated the 75-year-old diplomat for the UN post in July.

Otunnu sought the same position in 1996 but failed to secure Uganda’s backing. Kyagulanyi accused the government of blocking him at the time because he had criticised alleged atrocities in Uganda.

“We cannot forget the historical injustice when the Museveni regime vindictively denied him an endorsement for this very position years ago,” he said.

Otunnu has since said his differences with Museveni remain unresolved despite the government’s support for his current campaign.

Kyagulanyi urged Ugandans to judge Otunnu by his record. He expressed hope that the diplomat would continue to speak about Uganda’s political and human rights challenges if he secured the UN post.

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“Ambassador Otunnu has my full solidarity and prayers as he carries our collective aspirations for a fairer world to the global stage,” Kyagulanyi said.