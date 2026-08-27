Government issues new guidelines to curb violent land grabbing, evictions

Lands minister Judith Nabakooba issues Circular No. 1 of 2026, establishing strict new guidelines barring officials, security agencies, private security guards from involvement in land disputes

The government has issued new guidelines to regulate interventions in land disputes and curb violent evictions, land grabbing and abuse of security agencies.

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Lands minister Judith Nabakooba announced Circular No. 1 of 2026 on Thursday, saying it takes immediate effect across the country.

The directive applies to ministries, departments and agencies, resident district commissioners (RDCs), resident city commissioners (RCCs), security agencies, local governments, surveyors and other people involved in land disputes.

Nabakooba said uncoordinated interventions in land disputes have fuelled violence, loss of property, disrupted investment and increased pressure on courts.

“From today, no government officer, security agency, surveyor or private actor should intervene in a disputed land matter outside a lawful, coordinated and documented process,” Nabakooba said.

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Under the circular, no person may be evicted or have their property demolished on the basis of influence, verbal instructions, administrative letters or unverified documents.

“Evictions and demolitions may proceed only under a lawful, verifiable court order issued through due process and implemented in compliance with all applicable safeguards, including the Presidential Executive Order No. 2 of 2022,” she said.

Nabakooba directed government agencies to respect court proceedings where land disputes are already before courts of competent jurisdiction.

She said administrative authorities have no power to review, vary, delay, frustrate or take control of judicial proceedings.

“We have been finding challenges where the court processes are ongoing, but on the ground there is uncoordinated troop movement, people are threatening to evict others, they are taking others to police to make statements, before a court has made its final pronouncements,” Nabakooba said.

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The circular also requires investigations, locus visits, field verification and security operations to be coordinated through RDCs or city security committees. Each intervention must be documented.

Security personnel cannot be deployed to influence possession or ownership of disputed land.

However, police and other security agencies must intervene where there is violence, destruction of property or threats to life. Such interventions must protect life and property and preserve evidence.

The government has also tightened rules on locus visits and land surveys.

Except where a court expressly sanctions the exercise, locus visits will require prior written approval from the minister of state for Lands or clearance from the district or city security committee. An RDC acting alone cannot authorise them.

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Survey work on disputed land must also be traceable and coordinated. Nabakooba said surveys must not be used to confuse, dispossess or prejudice occupants.

Private security guards have also been barred from determining land ownership, enforcing disputed claims or carrying out evictions in contentious land matters.

The circular further targets corruption and “forum shopping”, where parties seek different authorities in an attempt to secure favourable decisions.

Nabakooba warned that solicitation, bribery, influence peddling, abuse of office and receipt of unauthorised benefits would attract disciplinary or criminal action.

The Lands ministry will establish a dispute resolution desk to receive and coordinate eligible complaints, prevent duplication and refer cases to the agencies best placed to handle them.

Every intervention must produce a verifiable report.

Investigations authorised by the minister should be completed within three months unless otherwise directed in writing. An agency unable to undertake an assignment must return it within two weeks and explain why it failed to act.

Where the law permits, the government may lodge a commissioner’s caveat to protect disputed land while an inquiry or determination is pending.

Information submitted under the circular will be recorded centrally and treated as confidential for the official purpose for which it was provided.