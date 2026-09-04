King Oyo returns home: Here’s the full nine-day funeral programme

The body of Tooro King Oyo returns to Uganda for nine days of mourning ahead of his burial on September 12. View the full funeral programme and schedule.

The body of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV will arrive in Uganda on Friday, September 4, 2026, marking the start of nine days of funeral rites.

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Mary Kamuli Kuteesa, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture and Mwenge County South MP, announced the programme on Thursday.

Friday, September 4: Arrival at Entebbe

The body will arrive at Entebbe International Airport at 10 a.m.

President Yoweri Museveni will receive it and pay his respects.

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Queen Mother Best Kemigisa Akiiki will lead the Royal Family.

Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki and other kingdom officials will attend.

Kuteesa asked Ugandans, journalists and bloggers to respect the Queen Mother’s grief.

“The pain she is going through is not a tenth of what we all feel. She has not just lost a King and a friend; she has lost her son,” Kuteesa said.

Airlift to Kyegegwa

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The government will airlift the body from Entebbe to Kyegegwa Airstrip.

There will be no ceremony at the airstrip.

Officials will transfer the casket to a hearse for the journey to Fort Portal.

Road procession to Karuziika Palace

The hearse will travel from Kyegegwa to Karuziika Palace.

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The government has allowed mourners to gather along the route.

The procession will not stop.

The hearse will slow down when passing through towns.

Police and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces will manage the procession.

The body is expected to arrive at Karuziika Palace by Friday evening.

Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi Akiiki and Tooro clan leaders will lead the cultural reception.

September 4–12: Nine days of mourning

The casket will lie in state at Karuziika Palace.

Members of the public may visit the palace and pay their respects.

The kingdom will hold prayers every evening.

Mourners may also gather along the procession route.

Subjects from Tooro’s nine districts and its counties, known as Masaza, will visit the palace on their designated days.

Saturday, September 12: Burial day

King Oyo will be buried on September 12. The date would have marked his 31st coronation anniversary.

The programme will run as follows:

8 a.m.: All ordinary mourners must be seated at St John’s Cathedral.

After 8 a.m.: Only VIPs will be allowed to take their seats.

9 a.m.: The final church service will begin.

Noon: The church service will end.

After noon: The funeral procession will leave the cathedral for the Karambi Royal Tombs.

1 p.m.–2 p.m.: Burial rituals will take place.

During the burial: The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces will fire a gun salute.

Mourners will escort the body on foot from St John’s Cathedral to the Karambi Royal Tombs, known as Amagasani.

Kuteesa said Tooro’s customs do not allow kings to be buried in the evening.