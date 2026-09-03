Douglas Lwanga named Uganda’s leading entertainment TV presenter

NBS TV host Douglas Lwanga has been named Uganda's top entertainment television presenter in the 2026 Market Intelligence Group rankings ahead of Sandra Lian.

NBS TV host Douglas Lwanga has emerged as Uganda’s top entertainment television presenter in the 2026 rankings released by Market Intelligence Group (MIG).

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Lwanga, who presents the popular NBS After 5 show, took first place ahead of Sandra Lian of Sanyuka TV. The ranking strengthens his position among the country’s most recognisable entertainment personalities.

The latest results also place presenters from Next Media outlets in the first two positions. The media group owns both NBS TV and Sanyuka TV.

Lwanga has spent more than 18 years in television. He joined NBS TV in 2018 after working at other media houses and also serves as Next Media’s head of events.

Born in Entebbe in May 1984, Lwanga is the son of Robinah Kidandala and the late Sam Musoke. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University.

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His work extends beyond television. He founded the Purple Skills Klinic Foundation and organises the annual Purple Party Tour. The two initiatives have supported young people and provided a platform for Ugandan musicians and other performers.

NBS TV host Douglas Lwanga

Sandra Lian took second place following the growth of her profile on Sanyuka TV’s entertainment and gossip programme, Uncut. Her ranking places her among the fastest-rising television personalities in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

The results show Next Media presenters outperforming competitors from NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

MC Kats, whose official name is Edwin Katamba, did not appear on the 2026 list despite taking second place in the previous ranking.

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