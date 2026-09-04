President Yoweri Museveni laid a wreath on the casket of King Oyo Nyima

President Yoweri Museveni laid a wreath on the casket of King Oyo Nyima

Full speech: Museveni bemoans failed attempt to save King Oyo in Germany, US

President Museveni says financial support enabled King Oyo to seek cancer treatment in Germany and the United States, but doctors could not save his life.

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed regret that efforts to save Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV in Germany and the United States failed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni spoke at Entebbe International Airport on Friday, September 4, 2026, after receiving the King’s body.

The remains arrived at the old airport terminal at 12:05 p.m. aboard a chartered Embraer 120 RT aircraft operated by Nairobi-based Freedom Airline Express.

Museveni laid a wreath and bowed before the casket. He later signed a condolence book.

In his speech, the President recalled helping to raise and educate King Oyo after he ascended the throne at the age of three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Queen Mother Best Kemigisa Akiiki informed him about the King’s aggressive cancer around the election period. The President then provided financial support for treatment in Germany and the United States.

After delivering his speech, Museveni held a private meeting with the Queen Mother and members of the Royal Family in the airport terminal lounge.

90 year old Princess Elizabeth of Tooro with Queen Mother Best Kemigisa

Below is the President’s full speech:

The kingdom officials, the Batebe (Queen Mother), the leaders and people of government:

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is tragic that we have lost our grandchild, the King. We raised him and took him to school. He grew up, and now the Lord has called him.

The Queen Mother came to me around the elections, and she told me about the health challenge the King was facing.

She told me he had aggressive cancer.

I gave them financial support, and they travelled to Germany and later to the United States.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the life of the King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are still thankful for the short life he had. He was a good leader. He was not so voluble, and he never allowed the kingdom to veer off into other aspects.

For now, we shall talk about the rest at the right time. At the moment, we call upon all the people of Tooro to stay calm. Do not be chaotic. We shall sit and discuss the rest.