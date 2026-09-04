Uganda International Fashion Week set for Grand Finale Runway Gala tomorrow

Uganda International Fashion Week will end its week-long return on September 5 with a Kampala Serena runway gala featuring Ugandan and international designers.

UIFW returns after a six-year break with its finale on September 5 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Designers from Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa and India will showcase collections.

The event is focusing on sustainability, jobs, cultural heritage and fashion business.

Ugandan designers will feature local materials including barkcloth, kikoyi and kitenge.

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Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) will conclude its return edition on September 5 with a runway gala at the Kampala Serena Hotel, six years after the event was last held.

The week-long fashion programme opened on August 30 and has brought together designers, models and other industry players from Uganda and abroad.

The finale at the Victoria Marquee will feature designers from several African countries and India. Organisers say the event will focus on fashion as a source of jobs, business opportunities and cultural exchange.

This year’s edition runs under the theme “Fashion for Impact”, with organisers placing emphasis on sustainability, innovation and the commercial potential of Africa’s creative industry.

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International designers taking part include Kenya’s Hellen Tolbert, Nigeria’s Ikpen Yvonne Akwitti, Ghana’s Eunice Blessing, Zimbabwe’s Danayi Madondo, South Africa’s Kwenzi Nkomo and India’s Rahul Singh.

Several of the designers use local materials and traditional production methods in their collections.

Akwitti, the founder of Nigerian fashion label IK-PEN, said African designers have an advantage because of the continent’s access to natural materials and established textile traditions.

“Sustainability is a very big subject in the world of fashion, and luckily Africa is blessed with all the natural resources essential to making strong fabrics. We have the best cotton here to make any type of clothing we wish. For IK-PEN, we incorporate Adire, Aso-oke, Kente and Akwete to blend Africa’s rich heritage with contemporary designs. I’m very excited and can’t wait to showcase my designs tomorrow,” she said.

Ugandan designers on the programme include Lincoln Axarya, Anita Beryl, Natasha Rubadiri and UIFW founder Santa Anzo, who also leads fashion label Arapapa.

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Their collections will feature materials such as barkcloth, kikoyi and kitenge alongside modern designs.

Anzo said UIFW had used the week to connect emerging creatives with buyers, mentors and established designers.

“We opened the week with a Fashion and Business Expo that happened for three days, simply because we wanted these young creatives to be connected to markets, and for the public to finally recognise and purchase their products. Our young creatives were able to get one-on-one mentorship and knowledge, as well as build relationships with experienced designers in the industry,” Anzo said.

She said the finale would also demonstrate how fashion can create jobs and support livelihoods.

“On Saturday, every cloth showcased will be an inspiration that contributes to employment and dignified livelihoods for young creatives,” she said.

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Models appearing at the finale have trained under South African fashion producer Andiswa Manxiwa, who is producing the show with deputy producer Cindy Lee.

The gala is also expected to bring together designers, business executives, investors and cultural figures for networking and business engagements.