President Yoweri Museveni received the remains of King Oyo Nyima at Entebbe

President Yoweri Museveni received the remains of King Oyo Nyima at Entebbe

In pictures: Museveni leads solemn welcome as King Oyo returns home

President Museveni received King Oyo’s body at Entebbe, paid tribute to the monarch and met the Royal Family before the casket began its journey to Tooro.

President Yoweri Museveni led mourners in receiving the body of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV at Entebbe International Airport on Friday, September 4, 2026.

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The chartered Embraer 120 RT aircraft landed at the old airport terminal at 12:05pm. Freedom Airline Express, a Nairobi-based carrier, operated the flight.

President Yoweri Museveni received the remains of King Oyo Nyima at Entebbe

Museveni had arrived at the airport’s VIP wing shortly before 10am. Government officials, Tooro Kingdom leaders and other invited guests waited under a tent near the terminal.

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The President approached the casket after airport officials completed the reception formalities. He laid a wreath and bowed before it. He then signed a condolence book.

Museveni described the King’s death as tragic. He said the government had supported efforts to secure treatment for him in Germany and the United States.

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“The Queen Mother came to me around the elections and told me about the health challenge the King was facing,” Museveni said.

He said doctors had diagnosed King Oyo with an aggressive form of cancer. The government then provided financial support for treatment abroad.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the life of the King,” Museveni said.

He praised King Oyo as a calm leader who kept the kingdom focused. He also urged the people of Tooro to avoid conflict during the mourning period.

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Museveni later held a private meeting with Queen Mother Best Kemigisa Akiiki and other members of the Royal Family inside the terminal lounge.

Several government officials attended the reception. They included Tourism minister Tom Butime, Presidency minister Milly Babalanda, NRM vice-chairperson Moses Kigongo and presidential adviser Proscovia Nalweyiso.

The airport reception marked the start of King Oyo’s final journey to Tooro. His body later left Entebbe aboard a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces helicopter for Kyegegwa.

From Kyegegwa, a funeral procession was due to carry the casket by road to Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.

90 year old Princess Elizabeth of Tooro with Queen Mother Best Kemigisa