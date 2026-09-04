‘Racist' preacher Mac Miller leaves Uganda after social media deportation campaign

American self-professed missionary Mac Miller has left Uganda after alleged racist social media activity triggered public demands for his arrest and deportation.

American self-proclaimed missionary Mac Miller has left Uganda following a social media campaign demanding his arrest and deportation over alleged racist conduct.

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On Friday, Miller posted an updated video showing walking towards the entrance of Entebbe International Airport while carrying several bags.

In the video, complained that police officers had stopped him from using a motorcycle to access the airport.

“The cops said that I cannot take a motorcycle to the airport,” Miller said.

Entebbe Airport security prohibits bodaboda cyclists from accessing a 500 meter stretch leading up to the main gate.

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Mac Miller

Miller however, alleged that the restriction amounted to racial discrimination.

“They are discriminating against me because I am white, which is fine because I am in their country. This is an African country and I am not African,” he said.

Later, he shared pictures of himself aboard an aircraft, indicating that he had left the country.

It remained unclear, however, whether immigration authorities ordered his departure or whether he left voluntarily. Police and immigration officials had not issued a statement about his case by the time of publication.

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Miller, who had settled in the Mukono area, came under scrutiny after content creator Eric Bryanstone accused him of engaging with racist posts and comments online.

Bryanstone shared screenshots which he said showed Miller liking racist content. One of the comments read: “What’s your biggest red flag? Being brown.”

Mac Miller

Miller also allegedly reacted with a salute emoji to another comment claiming that white people were better than Africans.

In another video he has since deleted from his TikTok account, he referred to a man as monkey and mocked him with monkey sounds.

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The revelations sparked widespread anger. Hundreds of social media users reported his accounts and demanded action from Ugandan authorities.

His Instagram account temporarily disappeared during the backlash, while his TikTok page remained active and attracted angry comments.

For months, Miller described himself as a Christian missionary “travelling the world and preaching the gospel”.

He appears to have moved to Uganda around March 2026. His content later shifted towards life in Mukono, interactions with residents and attempts to learn Luganda.

Other videos showed him teaching football and boxing to young boys. He also took them for meals and films.